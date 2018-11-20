Waterdown's Brennan represents Argylls at Armistice event

Waterdown Cpl. Alexander Brennan said it was the highlight of his career in the military.
The 22-year-old corporal with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders was selected as the Hamilton military unit’s representative at events marking the centennial of the end of the First World War in Mons, Belgium.
“There were only a few us that were within the requirements, so they thought I would be a good fit,” he said. “Every unit in Canada that had members serving at the time in (the First World War), they sent a representative.”
Brennan said it was amazing to find out he had been selected as the representative.
“I’ve always been a big fan of history — I’ve always loved learning history, whether it was in high school or cadets, or university,” he explained. “So being part of it and actually be able to walk down the cobblestone streets in Mons, Belgium exactly 100 years later — it was amazing.”
Brennan, who graduated from McMaster University with a political science degree last year, said he works in construction as a civilian, but added he recently completed his Canadian Forces Primary Leadership Qualification, so he now spends weekends as an instructor.
A former cadet with the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry in Burlington for seven years, Brennan said he has been in the army for three years with the Argylls.
The St. Mary Catholic High School graduate spent two weeks in Belgium, adding the entire experience was special, noting he took part in battlefield tours, as well as a lot of drills and practice for the event.
While Canadian soldiers did 12 or 13 events overall, Brennan said he took part in five events.
He said one event that sticks out was a 3-kilometre-march from the French border into Belgium.
“We ended at this little village, we did a parade there and there was a reception right after,” he said. “It was really cool — the town had brewed this beer called Liberty Beer, specifically brewed for the Canadian contingent that came down.”
Brennan said Remembrance Day is much different in Belgium than Canada, because the impact of the war is so close to home.
“They were absolutely ecstatic to see Canadians,” he said. “So that was really cool.”
On Nov. 11, Brennan took part in the Mons Victory Day parade, as well guarding the King’s tomb in the St. Symphorien Military Cemetery.
Brennan noted the cemetery holds the remains of soldiers from numerous countries.
“So when it came time for the anthems, they played 10 or 11 different anthems,” he said. “Which really went to show how many players were part of this and the war affected … so many countries around the world.”
Brennan said the biggest take-away from the experience is an appreciation for everything we have in Canada. He added he would encourage Canadians to learn the history of the First World War — especially on Remembrance Day.
“When you have such an easy life in Canada, you don’t really think about things like living in a trench or the brutality of war,” he said. “Going over (to Belgium) you can’t experience what they went through.
“But doing battlefield tours and going to cities that were completely destroyed and felt the terrible effects of war, seeing the appreciation of the people who grew up there and know the history, it just really builds a close-to-home appreciation for the things we have.”
