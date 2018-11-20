Waterdown's Brennan represents Argylls at Armistice event

“We ended at this little village, we did a parade there and there was a reception right after,” he said. “It was really cool — the town had brewed this beer called Liberty Beer, specifically brewed for the Canadian contingent that came down.”

Brennan said Remembrance Day is much different in Belgium than Canada, because the impact of the war is so close to home.

“They were absolutely ecstatic to see Canadians,” he said. “So that was really cool.”

On Nov. 11, Brennan took part in the Mons Victory Day parade, as well guarding the King’s tomb in the St. Symphorien Military Cemetery.

Brennan noted the cemetery holds the remains of soldiers from numerous countries.

“So when it came time for the anthems, they played 10 or 11 different anthems,” he said. “Which really went to show how many players were part of this and the war affected … so many countries around the world.”

Brennan said the biggest take-away from the experience is an appreciation for everything we have in Canada. He added he would encourage Canadians to learn the history of the First World War — especially on Remembrance Day.

“When you have such an easy life in Canada, you don’t really think about things like living in a trench or the brutality of war,” he said. “Going over (to Belgium) you can’t experience what they went through.

“But doing battlefield tours and going to cities that were completely destroyed and felt the terrible effects of war, seeing the appreciation of the people who grew up there and know the history, it just really builds a close-to-home appreciation for the things we have.”



