More than a foot of snow possible in mountains above Tahoe

RENO, Nev. — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe where more than a foot of snow (31 centimetres) is possible in the upper elevations by Thursday morning.

The warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday as the first of a series of storms makes their way into the Sierra.

Six to 15 inches (15 to 38 centimetres) of snow is expected above 7,000 feet with up to 4 inches (10 centimetres) forecast in the lower elevations.

Forecasters warn the combination of snowy weather and heavy holiday traffic could cause travel delays for many hours on area highways.