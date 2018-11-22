UPDATE: Red Hill to remain closed until late this evening

The Red Hill Valley Parkway will remain closed in both directions until late this evening for an emergency “shave-and-pave” after a tractor trailer carrying 44,000 litres of liquid asphalt flipped and spilled its load.

At about 4:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the rollover accident on the Red Hill, between the Greenhill and King Street exits.

Fire crews with an aerial ladder extricated two people from the truck. They were assessed by Hamilton Paramedics and treated for minor injuries.

The Red Hill is closed southbound between Queenston Road and Greenhill Avenue, and northbound between Stone Church Road and King Street East while city crews clean up the asphalt and repair significant damage to the road surface.