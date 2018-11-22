UPDATE: Red Hill to remain closed until late this evening

The Red Hill Valley Parkway will remain closed in both directions until late this evening for an emergency “shave-and-pave” after a tractor trailer carrying 44,000 litres of liquid asphalt flipped and spilled its load.
At about 4:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the rollover accident on the Red Hill, between the Greenhill and King Street exits.
Fire crews with an aerial ladder extricated two people from the truck. They were assessed by Hamilton Paramedics and treated for minor injuries.
The Red Hill is closed southbound between Queenston Road and Greenhill Avenue, and northbound between Stone Church Road and King Street East while city crews clean up the asphalt and repair significant damage to the road surface.
In a news release, city spokesperson Jasmine Graham states crews are currently working to scrape off as much of the liquid asphalt as possible. Workers will then begin milling off the top two inches of existing pavement before placing new asphalt back on top.
The city’s traffic operations staff has implemented emergency traffic detours and has all hands on deck at the traffic management centre, reviewing alternate routes.
Traffic officials are also remotely adjusting signal timing where possible.
