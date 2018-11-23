Hamilton hit with coldest Nov. 22 in 135 years

Winter has arrived in Hamilton.
After last week's first snowfall of the season, Hamiltonians spent Thursday shivering through the chilliest Nov. 22 in more than 135 years, according to Environment Canada records.
But relief is on the way.
Temperatures dropped to -14.9 C at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport Thursday, said Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell.
While the previous record for the airport was set in 2000 when temperatures dipped to -11.8 C, Hamilton's all-time recorded low for Nov. 22 dates back to 1880 with -17.2 C.
But things will turn around this weekend.
Friday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 3 C in Hamilton, followed by 6 C Saturday with periods of rain and 6 C Sunday.
