Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority recognizes Indigenous peoples' contribution

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority will recognize at future board meetings the importance of the Indigenous people who occupied the area’s lands.

“It was something I felt it was necessary to do,” said authority board vice chair James Kaspersetz, who introduced the motion at the Nov. 21 meeting. “I look forward to seeing the ways in which the province suggests we move forward and I am pleased the NPCA has begun building these relationships.”

The motion read that the authority “stands with the Indigenous, First Nations and Métis communities in recognizing the importance of stewardship over the natural resources of the area.”

Kaspersetz, who is one of two Hamilton representatives on the conservation authority board, said the agency oversees land that the Indigenous peoples have overseen. He said it is a matter of recognizing Indigenous peoples' contributions over time and a way to reach out to strengthen partnerships with them. He also noticed that other agencies and municipalities, such as Hamilton, already recognize Indigenous peoples' contribution to their areas and have installed policies to encourage their involvement in any decision-making process.

He said the province has encouraged conservation authorities to begin forming partnerships with Indigenous groups. In a report called Conserving Our Future: A Shared Responsibility, the former Liberal government recommended conservation authorities reach out to Indigenous communities and include them in decision-making, increase opportunities for community involvement and including Indigenous perspectives and knowledge where available.

The authority’s strategic plan, Partners in Conservation: A Shared Responsibility, focuses on “engaging in conservations” with various stakeholders within the authority’s watershed, including with Indigenous groups.

Kaspersetz said he will also introduce a motion, possibly at the next board meeting, that would inform Indigenous communities about proposed developments that may be occurring within the authority’s watershed. He said the authority doesn’t currently have such a mechanism.

“I would like to see the Indigenous people be informed and allow them an opportunity to comment on any development,” said Kaspersetz. “It’s an attempt to improve our communication with them.”