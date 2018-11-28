Homelessness growing, not decreasing in Hamilton, agency says

Cowan-Morneau worries about what this winter will bring.

"Even before this colder weather started, this past summer, we started experiencing a huge rise in numbers of truly homeless women."

A greater presence of people sleeping rough in recent months is cause for concern, agreed Katherine Kalinowski, chief operating officer of Good Shepherd Centres in Hamilton.

But local agencies have made strides through Housing First, an approach that involves immediately providing homes in tandem with continuing support services, Kalinowski said.

This has helped those who experience chronic homelessness and have complex mental health and addiction issues. "Those programs are proving to be very successful."

But those who don't meet Housing First criteria can fall through the cracks. This is happening in a climate of spiking rents, lagging social assistance rates and precarious employment, Kalinowski said.

"We need to address the bigger picture."

Willow's Place, Mission Services' daytime drop-in program for women on Wentworth Street North, is one piece of the puzzle. Running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., it's meant to fill the gap before shelters reopen in the evening.

The agency says Willow's Place, soon to embark on its fifth year, costs about $215,000 to operate annually. But each year, Mission Services must reapply to three primary funders, which includes the city and private donors, to keep Willow's Place open.

Mission Services says the program receives nearly 5,500 visits a year, with nearly 300 women passing through the doors to shower, do laundry, eat meals, socialize and rest since last December.

"They're having the deepest sleeps here because they know they're safe, not being assaulted, approached or forced to leave," said Sheryl Bolton, director of community services and outreach programs.

For Heather Thombs, Willow's Place has been a lifeline, helping her cope with loneliness and occupying her mind with arts and crafts.

"I'm no artist, but it's something you can see come to light and it's not drug-related; it's not street-related; it's just from you," said Thombs, 47.

Many participants in the program spend all of their money on rent, if they have a place at all, Cowan-Morneau noted. That's why a free meal, laundry facilities and showers can mean the difference between staying housed and sleeping outside.

For women, homelessness comes in many forms and is frequently associated with violence and trauma, Cowan-Morneau noted.

"They might sleep on someone's couch tonight. They might be giving sex for the next week for a place to stay."

Willow's Place is a "low-barrier" service for women with mental health and addiction issues. Staff give them the space they need and foster a more relaxed structure than shelters.

Stacy Kiss made her first visit on Monday morning. "I figured this would be a safe place to come when I'm feeling a little upset."

Kiss, 21, recounted how she has slept at the GO station on Hunter Street, couch-surfed and lived in a hotel in exchange for housekeeping duties.

She's now staying with her mom and looking for employment. "We're working on things."

Thombs also has a place now but spent years in shelters and on the street. "I didn't start out that way. I had a golden retriever, four children, the minivan."

Cowan-Morneau says Hamilton needs a more comprehensive program for the kind of women that rely on Willow's Place.

"What we really need is a 24-hour service where women can come without barriers."

To help close the shelter-hour gap further, Mission Services will keep Willow's Place open until 9 p.m. from Dec. 1 to March 31. It will also open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We knew we couldn't go through the winter where there wasn't something," associate executive director Wendy Kennelly said.

The evening hours complement Carole Anne's Place, a winter overflow shelter project for women at the YWCA that opens at 10 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m.

The agency runs the low-barrier initiative in partnership with St. Joseph's Womenkind addiction services.

Medora Uppal, the YWCA's director of operations, has also noted an increase in women sleeping rough over the past year.

"Other social services are having the same experiences."

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

