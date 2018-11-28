Hamilton continues court appeal of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority's levy rate increases

Hamilton’s two representatives on the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s board opposed the organization’s 2019 operations budget that continues to impose a levy that is double the amount to what Hamilton paid a few years ago.

James Kaspersetz, the vice chair of the authority’s board and Stewart Beattie were the only two of the 12 board members present who voted against the budget.

“We opposed it because of the rate apportionment,” said Kaspersetz.

Hamilton’s court appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s increase rate apportionment is continuing, said city officials. The hearing has been scheduled for the week of Feb. 4, 2019. A procedural motion had been held Oct. 30.

Hamilton has requested a judicial review of the province’s Mining and Lands Commissioner’s January 2018 decision that dismissed the city’s request to maintain the city’s rate apportionment at just over $513,000 rather than over $1.16 million that was established in 2015 by the authority. Over the last three years during Hamilton’s appeal, the authority has been increasing the rate apportionment against the city. The 2019 rate apportionment is now at $1.4 million.

City of Hamilton officials had argued an “agreement” had been in place after the 2001 amalgamation of the city’s six municipalities, with the two surrounding municipalities of Haldimand and the Niagara Region, along with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority. Under that agreement Hamilton was allowed to pay a levy of 3.7 per cent rather than 21 per cent. Hamilton argued the assessment by the authority should be only for the watershed properties the authority has jurisdiction over, which is predominately in the rural area of Glanbrook and parts of Ancaster.

Former authority chief administrative officer Carmen D’Angelo told Hamilton councillors in 2014 he couldn’t find the agreement and determined the levy apportionment was too low and it needed to conform to the province’s Conservation Act.

The authority approved its 2019 budget Nov. 21 that established Hamilton’s rate at $1.4 million. Niagara’s rate is $7.1 million, while Haldimand County’s is $118,434.

The authority’s 2018 levy apportionment required Hamilton to pay $1.4 million, while Niagara’s rate was $6.9 million and Haldimand’s rate was $114,643.

Authority officials are scheduled to present their budget to Hamilton council later in January.