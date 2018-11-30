Can I be sued if my party guests drive drunk or stoned?

While issues of civil liability are tough to prove, party hosts should nonetheless ensure their guests don’t drive away impaired after consuming alcohol or smoking pot, says a leading personal injury lawyer.

Brian Cameron, a senior partner at Oatley Vigmond LLP, said the Supreme Court of Canada has generally found private party hosts aren’t liable for guests who drive drunk.

But in a decision from February 2017, Wardak v. Froom, an Ontario court left open the possibility that a social host could be found responsible if an intoxicated guest becomes injured after leaving their event. In that case, the plaintiff left the party on foot, went home, drove his car and was involved in a serious single vehicle accident. He sued the party hosts. While the court has yet to rule, it denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case before trial.

“People are going to drink, that’s fine. People are going to smoke pot, that’s fine. But don’t do something (that) you need to have your wits about you,” Cameron said in an interview. “You’re either going to kill yourself or kill somebody else or end up in prison. It’s not going to be a good outcome.”

Civil liability matters have gotten even murkier with legalized cannabis now in the equation, said Cameron. The main problem is the absence of a proven drug test to determine impairment at the time a defendant is behind the wheel.

“That’s going to be a big problem that’s going to have to be addressed first before lawyers start to figure out how to deal with it,” said Cameron. “The medical community’s going to have to figure out how to measure it. That’s going to be a very difficult problem.”

Courts have generally ruled that licensed commercial establishments, like bars and taverns, are held to a higher standard to safeguard third-party members of the public.

“The big thing though isn’t to worry about civil liability,” said Cameron. “The big thing is to have somebody not die.”

Cameron urges party hosts to provide non-alcoholic beverages as well as a designated driver or other transit options. Guests who plan to enjoy marijuana should also be made aware of the dangers of mixing cannabis and alcohol.

Dr. Nadia Alam, president of the Ontario Medical Association, warns that cannabis is a sedative. Combined with other sedatives, the drug can have a serious impact on a person’s ability to pay attention and stay awake.