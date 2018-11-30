Can I be sued if my party guests drive drunk or stoned?

While issues of civil liability are tough to prove, party hosts should nonetheless ensure their guests don’t drive away impaired after consuming alcohol or smoking pot, says a leading personal injury lawyer.
Brian Cameron, a senior partner at Oatley Vigmond LLP, said the Supreme Court of Canada has generally found private party hosts aren’t liable for guests who drive drunk.
But in a decision from February 2017, Wardak v. Froom, an Ontario court left open the possibility that a social host could be found responsible if an intoxicated guest becomes injured after leaving their event. In that case, the plaintiff left the party on foot, went home, drove his car and was involved in a serious single vehicle accident. He sued the party hosts. While the court has yet to rule, it denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case before trial.
“People are going to drink, that’s fine. People are going to smoke pot, that’s fine. But don’t do something (that) you need to have your wits about you,” Cameron said in an interview. “You’re either going to kill yourself or kill somebody else or end up in prison. It’s not going to be a good outcome.”
Civil liability matters have gotten even murkier with legalized cannabis now in the equation, said Cameron. The main problem is the absence of a proven drug test to determine impairment at the time a defendant is behind the wheel.
“That’s going to be a big problem that’s going to have to be addressed first before lawyers start to figure out how to deal with it,” said Cameron. “The medical community’s going to have to figure out how to measure it. That’s going to be a very difficult problem.”
Courts have generally ruled that licensed commercial establishments, like bars and taverns, are held to a higher standard to safeguard third-party members of the public.
“The big thing though isn’t to worry about civil liability,” said Cameron. “The big thing is to have somebody not die.”
Cameron urges party hosts to provide non-alcoholic beverages as well as a designated driver or other transit options. Guests who plan to enjoy marijuana should also be made aware of the dangers of mixing cannabis and alcohol.
Dr. Nadia Alam, president of the Ontario Medical Association, warns that cannabis is a sedative. Combined with other sedatives, the drug can have a serious impact on a person’s ability to pay attention and stay awake.
“Cannabis slows your reaction time,” Alam said in an interview just prior to legalization in October. “If you consume cannabis, whether medicinal or recreational, you should wait two hours before operating a vehicle.”
As of Nov. 29, Hamilton police have stopped more than 111,000 vehicles this year, resulting in 436 drug or alcohol-related arrests. Four fatal motor vehicle accidents have been attributed to impaired driving in 2018.
“Impaired driving is preventable and it requires a collective effort to get the message across,” Hamilton police chief Eric Girt said in a release.
Hamilton police recently launched the annual Festive Ride program, which runs through Jan. 1. This year officers will also focus on marijuana impairment.
Police encourage the public to participate in the Operation Look Out program. To report a suspected impaired driver, citizens are urged to call 911 immediately. Callers will remain anonymous.
Hamilton police say they have made more than 150 arrests through the program so far this year.
