Hamilton’s balmy weather won’t last

The balmy temperatures that blessed Hamilton as it kicked off December won't last.
Temperatures at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport reached 13.6 degrees Celsius Sunday afternoon — four times the average high for Dec. 2 — but did not appear to be record-breaking.
Based on records dating back to 1959, the warmest Dec. 2 in Hamilton was in 1982 when the temperature reached 15 degrees.
But by early Monday morning, things will be back to normal at 3 C with a chance of showers.
Temperatures are expected to remain seasonal for the remainder of the week, with 0 degrees and sun forecast for Tuesday, 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday and back down to 0 degrees with a chance of flurries Thursday.
Friday and Saturday are expected to drop below 0 but remain sunny.
The balmy temperatures that blessed Hamilton as it kicked off December won't last.
Temperatures at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport reached 13.6 degrees Celsius Sunday afternoon — four times the average high for Dec. 2 — but did not appear to be record-breaking.
Based on records dating back to 1959, the warmest Dec. 2 in Hamilton was in 1982 when the temperature reached 15 degrees.
But by early Monday morning, things will be back to normal at 3 C with a chance of showers.
Temperatures are expected to remain seasonal for the remainder of the week, with 0 degrees and sun forecast for Tuesday, 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday and back down to 0 degrees with a chance of flurries Thursday.
Friday and Saturday are expected to drop below 0 but remain sunny.
The balmy temperatures that blessed Hamilton as it kicked off December won't last.
Temperatures at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport reached 13.6 degrees Celsius Sunday afternoon — four times the average high for Dec. 2 — but did not appear to be record-breaking.
Based on records dating back to 1959, the warmest Dec. 2 in Hamilton was in 1982 when the temperature reached 15 degrees.
But by early Monday morning, things will be back to normal at 3 C with a chance of showers.
Temperatures are expected to remain seasonal for the remainder of the week, with 0 degrees and sun forecast for Tuesday, 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday and back down to 0 degrees with a chance of flurries Thursday.
Friday and Saturday are expected to drop below 0 but remain sunny.