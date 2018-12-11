New book from Waterdown author helps entrepreneurs 'amplify' their business

“Where it came from was this desire to leave something behind and make an impression on the people around me, to inspire the people around me," she continued. "And also that life is short, so why am I holding myself back?”

It’s that very essence of conquering fear that the former athlete, who was once ranked 14th in the world in cycling, teaches her readers in the book.

The 98-page volume includes strategies such as how to build a community, grow your email list, and have an impact. It teaches the reader to be authentic and how to reach the next level in growing their business.

“We’re taught not to brag or boast, but as entrepreneurs, as writers, we need to tell people how good we are and why we’re important and what our message is,” she said. “If we’re hiding or we’re not connecting with content because we feel it’s spammy or gross, that can really prevent us from making the difference we’re meant to make in the world.”.

The book, she said is for anyone who has an area of expertise — those who are their brand — and uses “good old-fashioned relationship marketing strategies” to develop that likeability factor.

“It’s simple things like sharing behind the scenes photos … you could show people your life and bring them in a little bit and that helps them kind of self-identify or relate and connect,” she said.

The book, which was 20 years in the planning but took five days to write, is also geared toward those who already have a base foundation, but are looking to grow their brand.

“Finding your voice is what this book is about … get past your fears and it’s a journey.”

Ready To Amplify can be found in ebook form on Amazon. For more information about the book visit: http://leighfowler.com/media or follow Leigh Fowler's Confident Content Creator Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/confidentcontentcreatorclub.



