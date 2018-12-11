New book from Waterdown author helps entrepreneurs 'amplify' their business

In just seven days, a pocket guide can help entrepreneurs amplify their brand.
Waterdown resident Leigh Fowler’s new book Ready to Amplify: Tribe. Visibility. Impact is a seven-day content strategy makeover book that she hopes will help entrepreneurs realize their true potential.
“What I found was missing, was people were intimidated with the technology, they were scared and overwhelmed by all the different platforms,” she said.
As a content strategist who has worked in marketing and publishing for over 20 years, Fowler said a big part of her job prior to writing her book was to “help experts find their voice online,” while helping them launch bestsellers on Amazon.
“The idea was using your book as a business card … people throw away a business card but they keep a book," she said. "It’s a way to teach and empower.”
The inspiration for writing her own book came from her mother, who published a family recipe book.
“She complied 100 of the family recipes, printed it and (bound) it — she went on a website and it happened," Fowler explained. "She gave it to us and now even though she’s gone when we celebrate and cook all these recipes, it brings back all these wonderful memories of her.”
Fowler said through her grieving process she realized that life is fleeting, so she decided it was now or never.
“Giving myself permission I think to write the book and ... giving myself a really hard deadline — a real hard why, it sort of evolved over five days,” she said, noting that she attended an event called Fear and Failure: The Journey to Success earlier this year and wanted to get her book in the hands of the attendees.
“I led with a goal, an outcome and 'here’s who is going to read it,'" she explained. "I do this all the time behind the scenes but now I was doing it for myself which was a little bit more trickier."
“Where it came from was this desire to leave something behind and make an impression on the people around me, to inspire the people around me," she continued. "And also that life is short, so why am I holding myself back?”
It’s that very essence of conquering fear that the former athlete, who was once ranked 14th in the world in cycling, teaches her readers in the book.
The 98-page volume includes strategies such as how to build a community, grow your email list, and have an impact. It teaches the reader to be authentic and how to reach the next level in growing their business.
“We’re taught not to brag or boast, but as entrepreneurs, as writers, we need to tell people how good we are and why we’re important and what our message is,” she said. “If we’re hiding or we’re not connecting with content because we feel it’s spammy or gross, that can really prevent us from making the difference we’re meant to make in the world.”.
The book, she said is for anyone who has an area of expertise — those who are their brand — and uses “good old-fashioned relationship marketing strategies” to develop that likeability factor.
“It’s simple things like sharing behind the scenes photos … you could show people your life and bring them in a little bit and that helps them kind of self-identify or relate and connect,” she said.
The book, which was 20 years in the planning but took five days to write, is also geared toward those who already have a base foundation, but are looking to grow their brand.
“Finding your voice is what this book is about … get past your fears and it’s a journey.”
Ready To Amplify can be found in ebook form on Amazon. For more information about the book visit: http://leighfowler.com/media or follow Leigh Fowler's Confident Content Creator Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/confidentcontentcreatorclub.
