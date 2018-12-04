Reward in Musitano murder 'common occurrence,' say police

Hamilton police are hoping a $50,000 reward brings forward information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the death of Angelo Musitano.

Chief Eric Girt made the recommendation for the reward at the Nov. 22 police services board meeting.

HPS corporate communicator Jackie Penman said police offering a reward is a “common occurrence.”

According to information provided by the Hamilton Police Service, there are currently 17 rewards being offered by police. The cases range from homicide and attempted murder, to missing persons and motor vehicle-pedestrian collisions and reward amounts range from $1,000 to $50,000.

“Each investigation is different,” Penman said in an email. “In some cases, investigators may determine that a monetary reward might encourage an individual to come forward with information relating to a crime.”

Penman noted the money offered for the reward comes from the Hamilton Police Service’s investigation services operating budget. She said the money technically flows from Hamilton city council, as the that is how the police service receives its funding.

Musitano was gunned down in the driveway of his Chesapeake Drive home in Waterdown on May 2.

In May 1997 he and his brother Pasquale — known as Pat — were charged with first-degree murder in the contract killing of Hamilton mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia, 73. Papalia was gunned down by hitman Kenny Murdock as he walked through the parking lot of his family’s vending machine business, Galaxy Vending, on Railway Street.

A deal allowed the Musitanos to plead guilty to the lesser offence of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro in 1997.

In September 2018 police arrested Jabril Abdalla and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.