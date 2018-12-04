Waterdown BIA approves 2019 budget

The Waterdown Business Improvement Area approved its 2019 budget and strategic plan at its annual general meeting Nov. 27 at Waterdown’s Memorial Hall.

The $317,000 budget is slightly down from last year’s $322,750 due to changes in the city enrichment fund and how it relates to the farmers market.

BIA executive director Susan Pennie said the organization’s strategic plan for 2019 will build upon the same pillars launched in 2017-18, including beautification efforts, promotions, marketing, increasing member engagement and organizational planning.

Pennie noted the BIA executed bimonthly, or monthly BIA-wide promotions or retail events in 2018, something it plans to continue on 2019. As well, they have been focused on building community and promoting businesses through the farmers market and Holiday Tree Lighting, among other events.