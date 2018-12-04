Waterdown BIA approves 2019 budget

The Waterdown Business Improvement Area approved its 2019 budget and strategic plan at its annual general meeting Nov. 27 at Waterdown’s Memorial Hall.
The $317,000 budget is slightly down from last year’s $322,750 due to changes in the city enrichment fund and how it relates to the farmers market.
BIA executive director Susan Pennie said the organization’s strategic plan for 2019 will build upon the same pillars launched in 2017-18, including beautification efforts, promotions, marketing, increasing member engagement and organizational planning.
Pennie noted the BIA executed bimonthly, or monthly BIA-wide promotions or retail events in 2018, something it plans to continue on 2019. As well, they have been focused on building community and promoting businesses through the farmers market and Holiday Tree Lighting, among other events.
As well, she said the BIA plans to continue to increase their social media presence and revamp the BIA website.
In terms of increasing member engagement, Pennie said the BIA plans to hold orientation and board governance training for the BIA’s new directors. They also plan to host a January seminar with the Hamilton Police, discussing crime prevention and mitigating risk to businesses.
The budget allocates $138,550 for administration and operations, $71,200 for beautification, $30,500 for beautification and $26,250 for events and promotions.
As well, the BIA has budgeted $44,500 for marketing and advertising.
In terms of revenue, the BIA is requesting $250,000 from the City of Hamilton’s tax levy, as $22,000 from vendor fees. They also received $10,000 in grants and transferred $28,300 from surplus.
The Waterdown Business Improvement Area approved its 2019 budget and strategic plan at its annual general meeting Nov. 27 at Waterdown’s Memorial Hall.
The $317,000 budget is slightly down from last year’s $322,750 due to changes in the city enrichment fund and how it relates to the farmers market.
BIA executive director Susan Pennie said the organization’s strategic plan for 2019 will build upon the same pillars launched in 2017-18, including beautification efforts, promotions, marketing, increasing member engagement and organizational planning.
Pennie noted the BIA executed bimonthly, or monthly BIA-wide promotions or retail events in 2018, something it plans to continue on 2019. As well, they have been focused on building community and promoting businesses through the farmers market and Holiday Tree Lighting, among other events.
As well, she said the BIA plans to continue to increase their social media presence and revamp the BIA website.
In terms of increasing member engagement, Pennie said the BIA plans to hold orientation and board governance training for the BIA’s new directors. They also plan to host a January seminar with the Hamilton Police, discussing crime prevention and mitigating risk to businesses.
The budget allocates $138,550 for administration and operations, $71,200 for beautification, $30,500 for beautification and $26,250 for events and promotions.
As well, the BIA has budgeted $44,500 for marketing and advertising.
In terms of revenue, the BIA is requesting $250,000 from the City of Hamilton’s tax levy, as $22,000 from vendor fees. They also received $10,000 in grants and transferred $28,300 from surplus.
The Waterdown Business Improvement Area approved its 2019 budget and strategic plan at its annual general meeting Nov. 27 at Waterdown’s Memorial Hall.
The $317,000 budget is slightly down from last year’s $322,750 due to changes in the city enrichment fund and how it relates to the farmers market.
BIA executive director Susan Pennie said the organization’s strategic plan for 2019 will build upon the same pillars launched in 2017-18, including beautification efforts, promotions, marketing, increasing member engagement and organizational planning.
Pennie noted the BIA executed bimonthly, or monthly BIA-wide promotions or retail events in 2018, something it plans to continue on 2019. As well, they have been focused on building community and promoting businesses through the farmers market and Holiday Tree Lighting, among other events.
As well, she said the BIA plans to continue to increase their social media presence and revamp the BIA website.
In terms of increasing member engagement, Pennie said the BIA plans to hold orientation and board governance training for the BIA’s new directors. They also plan to host a January seminar with the Hamilton Police, discussing crime prevention and mitigating risk to businesses.
The budget allocates $138,550 for administration and operations, $71,200 for beautification, $30,500 for beautification and $26,250 for events and promotions.
As well, the BIA has budgeted $44,500 for marketing and advertising.
In terms of revenue, the BIA is requesting $250,000 from the City of Hamilton’s tax levy, as $22,000 from vendor fees. They also received $10,000 in grants and transferred $28,300 from surplus.