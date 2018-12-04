Waterdown BIA elects new board of directors

The Waterdown BIA will have several new voices on its board after five directors chose not to run for reelection.

The organization elected its new board during its annual general meeting Nov. 27 at Waterdown’s Memorial Hall.

Board chairperson Derrick Thornborrow of Waterdown Optometric, Gary Foster of Foster’s Auto, the Royal Coachman’s Ross Nelson, Keekee and Rose’s Tammy O’Neill and Magnolia House’s Gary Campbell chose not to run for re-election.

In their place, BIA members elected Bulk Barn’s Dave Andrews, Yogashala’s Cheri DeMenna, Smits Groves LLP’s Amanda Groves, Drew Paget from the Mill Street & 5 American House and Shari Stolpmann from BLR.