Hamilton paramedic among 122 people charged in child pornography investigations

Hampson is not actively at work at this time and there are no reports of on-duty misconduct, he added.

Michael Macpherson, 62, of Hamilton is charged with making child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Jason Haughie, 39, of Hamilton is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Haughie is one of 12 charged with a prior related conviction.

The two Hamilton arrests represent a "fairly typical" month of work for the unit, said Det. Const. Jeremy Miller, one of three Hamilton police internet child exploitation (ICE) unit members at news conference.

These cases involved three search warrants and four production orders to access records, he said. The investigations began after the service providers flagged suspicious activity coming from IP (internet protocol) addresses in Hamilton and notified the RCMP, who contacted Hamilton police.

Investigations are often complex, because detectives are waiting on service providers to hand over records and sometimes deal with international companies that don't respond to Canadian judicial orders, Miller said.

Halton police made seven arrests, including Burlington's Christopher Harvie, 42, who faces two counts of possession of child pornography, making available child pornography and accessing child pornography charges.

In the month of November alone, police identified 834 unique IP addresses where child pornography was being viewed or shared. Yet police said that's "the tip of the iceberg."

Sometimes offenders facing child pornography charges try to minimize their actions by saying they were "only watching." But anyone involved is complicit in the abuse.

"If you watch you may as well be hold the hand of the offender," said OPP Insp. Tina Chalk.

She called on everyone to educate themselves about the signs of sexual exploitation and report when it's suspected.

"Police cannot do this alone," she said.

To learn more about child sexual exploitation visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection protectchildren.ca.

To report suspected child sexual exploitation contact police or the national tip line cybertip.ca If a child is in immediate danger call 911.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec