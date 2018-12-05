Ontario's Auditor General finds Metrolinx should have studied BRT more intently before funding Hamilton's LRT project

Ontario’s Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk has found Metrolinx didn’t properly evaluate the bus rapid transit option when it was studying three years ago whether or not to fund Hamilton’s $1 billion light-rail transit project.
But Mayor Fred Eisenberger said the revelation by the auditor general report in her two volume 1,128-page report released Dec. 5 shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has been following the LRT debate over the last decade in the city.
“This is not a surprise,” said Eisenberger in an interview.
The auditor general mentions Hamilton’s LRT versus BRT issue in a small section as part of the report’s investigation of how Metrolinx funded transit projects in the Greater Toronto Area, especially various LRTs, by the former Liberal government.
The auditor general concluded that BRT is the “highest-performing” investment option but under a “medium land-use intensification scenario.” But LRT “has greater long-term capacity, which could be the best option under a higher intensity land-use scenario.”
The auditor general states the success of BRT or LRT is dependent upon the “level of land-use intensification expected on the corridor.”
But, the auditor general concluded, Metrolinx did not “do any further analysis” before the provincial government gave Hamilton the $1.2 billion for LRT and the Confederation Go station during an announcement at McMaster University in 2015.
“Metrolinx did not act on the findings to then critically assess whether it was planning and building the transit projects that would best serve the region,” stated the auditor general.
But Eisenberger, who served on the Metrolinx board from 2006 to 2010 when he was mayor, acknowledged BRT is “cheaper” to build for the short-term. LRT, he said, has a “greater” benefit to a community for the long-term, referring an 89-page report called Value Uplift and Capture Study conducted by the Canadian Urban Institute in 2010.
He said when Hamilton councillors made the decision to move forward on LRT rather than BRT they understood the competing options and the costs and benefits of both projects at the time.
“There was a thorough cost-benefit scenario conducted,” he said.
And based on the many reports that were done, LRT proved to be better for the community and to grow ridership, he said.
“This is not a new argument,” said Eisenberger.
He said BRT would not be able to grow ridership and would not provide the economic uplift along the 14 km the transit corridor from McMaster University to Eastgate Square. In addition, BRT despite what some people and councillors believe, would have needed similar construction designs at LRT to create dedicated lanes along the corridor that would also disrupt businesses, said Eisenberger.
Eisenberger, who campaigned during his successful reelection campaign to build the LRT, reiterated his expectation that he made during his inaugural council speech Dec. 3 that it was time for the entire Hamilton community to be united and move forward on LRT.
“I am hoping this (BRT versus LRT argument) is behind us,” he said.
Hamilton councillors will still have to vote sometime next year on the operating agreement between the city and Metrolinx to determine how much responsibility and funding Hamilton will be involved in the project’s operations.
Metrolinx is currently selecting a consortium to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the LRT project. It is expected that shovels will be in the ground in late 2019, with a completion date of 2024.
Metrolinx has already spent or committed about $170 million toward LRT, including $49 million to buy properties along the route.
The auditor general’s report recommended Metrolinx “objectively evaluate” evidence to recommend transit projects and options that are cost effective and undertake analyses “in a timely manner” to provide the best advice. Metrolinx officials accepted the recommendations.
The auditor general was harsher in its criticism of Metrolinx when it came to other Greater Toronto LRT projects, such as the Eglinton Crosstown project. The report stated Metrolinx was spending more money than expected on various LRTs, such as the Hurontario LRT, and the Finch/Sheppard LRT.
The auditor general recommended Metrolinx develop a plan to address “growing connectivity needs” of the Greater Toronto Hamilton area since proposed connections “have been lost with changes” in LRT plans.
