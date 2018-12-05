Ontario's Auditor General finds Metrolinx should have studied BRT more intently before funding Hamilton's LRT project

“There was a thorough cost-benefit scenario conducted,” he said.

And based on the many reports that were done, LRT proved to be better for the community and to grow ridership, he said.

“This is not a new argument,” said Eisenberger.

He said BRT would not be able to grow ridership and would not provide the economic uplift along the 14 km the transit corridor from McMaster University to Eastgate Square. In addition, BRT despite what some people and councillors believe, would have needed similar construction designs at LRT to create dedicated lanes along the corridor that would also disrupt businesses, said Eisenberger.

Eisenberger, who campaigned during his successful reelection campaign to build the LRT, reiterated his expectation that he made during his inaugural council speech Dec. 3 that it was time for the entire Hamilton community to be united and move forward on LRT.

“I am hoping this (BRT versus LRT argument) is behind us,” he said.

Hamilton councillors will still have to vote sometime next year on the operating agreement between the city and Metrolinx to determine how much responsibility and funding Hamilton will be involved in the project’s operations.

Metrolinx is currently selecting a consortium to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the LRT project. It is expected that shovels will be in the ground in late 2019, with a completion date of 2024.

Metrolinx has already spent or committed about $170 million toward LRT, including $49 million to buy properties along the route.

The auditor general’s report recommended Metrolinx “objectively evaluate” evidence to recommend transit projects and options that are cost effective and undertake analyses “in a timely manner” to provide the best advice. Metrolinx officials accepted the recommendations.

The auditor general was harsher in its criticism of Metrolinx when it came to other Greater Toronto LRT projects, such as the Eglinton Crosstown project. The report stated Metrolinx was spending more money than expected on various LRTs, such as the Hurontario LRT, and the Finch/Sheppard LRT.

The auditor general recommended Metrolinx develop a plan to address “growing connectivity needs” of the Greater Toronto Hamilton area since proposed connections “have been lost with changes” in LRT plans.



