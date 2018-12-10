City of Hamilton planners recommend speedy bike lane plowing

The city is making new rules outlining how long it should take before snow is cleared from bike lanes — but it has no idea how much the proposal will cost.

A report going to the city's public works committee on Monday creates guidelines that, if approved, would dictate how quickly snow is cleared from bike lanes based on the amount of snowfall and the nature of the road.

For example, the city would have eight hours to clear 2.5 centimetres of snow from a bike lane on a busy arterial roadway, while it would have 24 hours to clear any snowfall greater than eight centimetres on bike lanes along quiet residential streets.

But the report doesn't give councillors any information about the potential costs associated with the project.