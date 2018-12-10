New Hamilton Conservation Authority strategic plan takes flight with fresh logo

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is drawing on a feathered friend to give wings to a new five-year strategic plan for “a healthy watershed for everyone.”

Deputy chief administrative officer Scott Peck said a new corporate logo of a multicoloured bird is designed to represent the various aspects of Hamilton’s watershed covered by the strategy.

It replaces a decades-old, circular one featuring a human figure inside a green treelike triangle atop blue waves.

Peck said the bird’s green, leafy breast highlights a commitment to nature, while the blue wings and tail represent the flow of water into Lake Ontario. A brown head signifies land and the Niagara Escarpment.

"I particularly like the vision. It’s very brief — a healthy watershed for everyone. That just sums it up." — Lloyd Ferguson

“The overall bird shape represents the variety of wildlife present in our natural areas and the opportunities to experience the watershed through education, stewardship and recreation,” he said in a presentation to authority directors.

Peck said the new strategy now sets specific goals in five priority areas, unlike a previous five-year plan with broader objectives built around the tag line “Healthy Streams … Healthy Communities.”

Drafted with input from the public, staff and directors, the five priorities include water management, heritage conservation, education and environmental awareness, conservation area experience, and organizational excellence.

Among specific goals for heritage conservation is creating a wetland at the new Saltfleet Conservation Area in upper Stoney Creek by 2021 to better control flash flooding and droughts downstream.

Water-management goals include updating Hamilton’s floodplain mapping and completing a management plan for Lake Ontario’s shoreline.

“We’ll prepare a report on an annual basis to highlight what we’ve achieved in that year as it relates to the strategic plan,” Peck said.