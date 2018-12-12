Southeast Alaska town plans new pier at Icy Strait Point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A small town in southeast Alaska is planning to construct a new pier, aiming to boost tourism by allowing access for more cruise ships.

KTVA-TV reports the city of Hoonah on Chichagof Island is partnering with Huna Totem Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to build a pier at Icy Strait Point.

Hoonah city administrator Dennis Gray says tourism is the main economic driver in the town of fewer than 800 people after the logging industry dwindled. The pier should allow more ships to reach the town west of Juneau.

Officials say the new pier should be ready for the 2020 tourism season depending on if construction stays on schedule.