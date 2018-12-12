In airline-business rarity, Air France picks a woman CEO

Air France is putting a woman in charge of the airline, a rare step in the male-dominated industry.

Air France's parent company said Wednesday that Anne Rigail will take charge of the airline on Monday. She is currently executive vice-president.

The airline has been led on an interim basis by Benjamin Smith, who this year was hired as CEO of parent Air France-KLM Group.

Air France faces contentious wage negotiations with pilots and flight attendants and has been hit by a series of damaging strikes.