ONTARIO COLD CASE: Arrest made in 20-year-old murder of Renee Sweeney

SUDBURY — A bail hearing for a North Bay man charged with first degree murder in a 20-year-old Sudbury homicide case has been postponed.

Robert Steven Wright, 39, was arrested at the North Bay Regional Health Centre, where police have confirmed he was working as a laboratory technician, and charged in the murder of Renee Sweeney. Sweeney, who was 23, was brutally attacked at a video store in Sudbury where she worked, sustained multiple stab wounds and succumbed to her injuries at the scene on Jan. 27, 1998.

This news organization unearthed the 20-year-old cold case and brought it to the attention of readers in June and August of this year.

At the time of the murder, police tracking dogs were able to recover a lightweight windbreaker-type jacket and white cotton gloves a short distance away, but for two decades, the more than 2,000 tips and over 1,500 eliminated suspects turned up nothing in the investigation.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service made numerous public appeals, released evidentiary photos, and employed innovative investigation techniques as information and technology advanced.

“I still think about it, and her, every day ... I just keep having these same questions run through my head. Why would someone do this? Why her? Is he still out there?” Renee’s sister Kim told the Almaguin News in June.

Kim has been in school when she got a call from her stepfather telling her that something had happened and she needed to come home. Her first thought was that something must have happened with her mom, who had multiple sclerosis.

“I had a bad feeling about the whole thing and wondered why I wasn't being told to go to the hospital instead, but I got in my car and headed home right away anyways,” she said. “I would usually drive past Renee’s work, but for some reason I didn’t that day.”

When she got into the house and heard her mother crying, she knew something else was going on.

“They told me that Renee had been shot, because that’s what they thought initially,” Kim continued. “So I went to grab my coat wondering why we were all just standing around the house, but then they told me she wasn’t with us anymore — and I just dropped to my knees.”