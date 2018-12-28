Catholic school trustees look to tackle transportation, high attrition in 2019

Lack of transportation and the high attrition rate are top of mind for Flamborough's two Catholic school board trustees.

As 2019 begins, Ward 1,2 and 15 trustee Mark Valvasori and newly elected Ward 12 and 13 trustee Phil Homerski are looking to the new year for the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board with hope.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with some of the Catholic parent councils," said Valvasori. "I haven’t done that yet, but I’m thinking January would be a good time to do it, just to see what some of their priorities are."

Newly sworn-in to represent Ward 15, Valvasori said he wants to find reasons for the high attrition rate in the area.

“In terms of our Waterdown kids not pursuing a Catholic education at St. Mary’s (Catholic Secondary School), I think many have decided to do other things, which concerns me,” he said. “My goal is to look at ways that we could facilitate better transportation for the kids.

"I’m just guessing that that’s one of the issues.”

In wards 12 and 13, Homerski said his goal is for people can get to know him.

“It’s a busy time for everybody and just being new to the role, it’s a little overwhelming at first to really understand what may be expected of me, so I’m just trying to line up some orientation sessions I like to call them,” he said. “My focus, particularly for the first half of the year, is really to get a comprehensive orientation in this new role and really I want to serve the school community to the best of my ability.”

The new trustee said that now both he and Valvasori cover wards adjacent to each other, they are facing the same issues.

“Both our ward areas do have feeder schools to St. Mary’s and both Mark and I are St. Mary’s alumni … I’m more than happy to assist Mr. Valvasori and Mr. (Brian) Daly, the principal of St. Mary’s, to ensure that all the students in Flamborough and Dundas that are eligible to attend St. Mary’s do have that opportunity.”