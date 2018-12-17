Hamilton slow to turn on electric vehicle charging stations

Hamilton officials say it will cost upwards of $12,000 to create two electrical vehicle stations at a city-owned parking site.

Staff are examining City Hall’s parking lot to install the stations. Other potential locations could be a business improvement area.

“City Hall would be a first location,” said Brian Hollingsworth, director of transportation planning.

It is estimated that the total capital investment for 10 charging spaces between City Hall, the Hamilton Convention Centre and the York Parkade would be about $90,000.