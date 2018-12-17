Hamilton slow to turn on electric vehicle charging stations

Hamilton officials say it will cost upwards of $12,000 to create two electrical vehicle stations at a city-owned parking site.
Staff are examining City Hall’s parking lot to install the stations. Other potential locations could be a business improvement area.
“City Hall would be a first location,” said Brian Hollingsworth, director of transportation planning.
It is estimated that the total capital investment for 10 charging spaces between City Hall, the Hamilton Convention Centre and the York Parkade would be about $90,000.
Hollingsworth said the electrical vehicle charging station market is a “changing environment,” depended upon customer demand, funding and technological innovations.
Most municipalities, he said, that have installed charging stations at public facilities provide them free to customers.
Pay-per use stations require the customer to pay a fee imposed by the charging station owner.
Hollingsworth said the city has talked to a number of private operators about installing charging stations, including Tesla.
There are two charging stations at the York Parkade parking garage, he said.
Stoney Creek Coun. Chad Collins said during the recent municipal election he was surprised by the number of homeowners who have installed their own charging stations.
“It was great to see in Stoney Creek,” he said.
He has asked the Hamilton Conservation Authority to examine installing charging stations at Confederation Beach Park.
The city had investigated possible provincial grants earlier this year but Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government cancelled the cap-and-trade program in July, which funded the Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Program.
In 2016, Ontario added more than 250 electric vehicle charging locations, including three in Hamilton at Tim Hortons on Concession Street, and Highway 6 and Centre on Barton Street.
FLO, Canada’s largest electric vehicle network with over 4,500 locations installed three stations at Lime Ridge Mall this summer. There are 20 Tesla charging stations as well at the mall. It costs customers about $1.50 an hour to charge.
Hollingsworth said the city hasn’t budgeted any funding to install charging stations to the dismay of some councillors.
“It is regrettable we are not thinking proactively and progressively,” said Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who asked staff a year ago to examine the issue.
Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson was “disappointed” the city hasn’t set aside any money. She pointed out Hamilton ranks last among municipalities for creating charging stations.
