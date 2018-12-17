Jerseyville medical grow-op opens doors to counter critics

Howell isn’t authorized to open the bombproof vault where the buds are stored before oil extraction — one off limits for photos to avoid tipping off anyone breaking in, although she says no one’s ever tried.

Visitors or employees hoping to pinch a small sample will also be out of luck. Howell says Health Canada drops by unannounced at least once a month and requires proof any missing plants or leaves were properly destroyed.

“Health Canada will say, ‘Show me that destruction on the camera,’” she says. “So they match up what you’ve recorded on paper with the footage that supports it. It’s very rigorous.”

Work is already underway on the first phase of the $50-million greenhouse expansion despite council’s rejection of TGOD’s application back in July — a decision the company is fighting before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

Council wants to limit cannabis grow-ops to about 21,500 square feet, but TGOD officials say city staff supported allowing one up to 968,000, making theirs comparably modest and smaller than several other greenhouses in rural Hamilton.

Although currently earmarked for potted mums, they say if they win the appeal the greenhouse will be able to produce about 11,000 kilograms of pot using less water than a six-member family home and provide 85 good-paying jobs.

Director Ian Wilms says tours are designed to counter fear and distrust of a new industry that can be confused with problematic illegal grow-ops.

Established in 2012, TGOD is expanding to meet the burgeoning cannabis market, with holdings or partnerships in Quebec, Jamaica, Mexico, Denmark and Poland.

Wilms says the flagship Jerseyville operation will focus on medicinal cannabis for the foreseeable future and is working in partnership with McMaster University to supply 200 patients being weaned off opioids.

He says he wishes medical pot had been an option when his mother was at St. Peter’s Hospital and “suffered terribly at end of life” because she was allergic to morphine.

“We’re not the Hells Angels. We are local business people,” Wilms says, acknowledging the cannabis market is evolving and Jerseyville may do likewise given TGOD is a publicly traded company.

“I want to be able to walk down the street, so does Mary-Lynne, and this be something we’re very proud of. Our kids go to high school here.”



