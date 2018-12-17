Jerseyville medical grow-op opens doors to counter critics

It’s not easy to see the face of TGOD and it seems like a lot of trouble for the modest result.
TGOD is short for The Green Organic Dutchman, the medicinal cannabis operation in Jerseyville at odds with city council over a 140,000 square-foot greenhouse it’s building in hopes of meeting growing demand.
The present setup is about 7,000 square feet and entry is tightly controlled to meet Health Canada regulations, including to prevent contamination of the end product — an oil extract used to treat a variety of ailments.
A tour led by community affairs manager, Mary Lynne Howell, starts at the windowless plant’s security gate — a point where there’s no whiff of what’s inside and where she first presses her entry code.
The same routine gets us into the building and its inner sanctum, a process that begins by putting on shoe covers and going through another security door to a second room where overalls and head covers are donned.
A reporter must leave his camera bag behind at this point and wipe down his camera with alcohol to avoid contamination.
He must also sign in, again for Health Canada, and gets a pass card and entry code to track him as he proceeds through the next security door to where the pot is grown — a rectangular room with LED lighting overhead and a mix of mother plants and ones in earlier stages of growth.
Reflecting the organic certification, beneficial bugs and sticky yellow sheets keep pests like fleas from ruining the 1,000 kilograms of cannabis the grow-op can produce in a year.
The odour is pungent, but not overwhelming. From there, Howell opens an adjoining security door to the room where maturing plants are flowering with the buds that will supply the medicine.
Visitors aren’t allowed to enter this room, though pictures are permitted, and everything is captured on security cameras each step of the way.
Howell isn’t authorized to open the bombproof vault where the buds are stored before oil extraction — one off limits for photos to avoid tipping off anyone breaking in, although she says no one’s ever tried.
Visitors or employees hoping to pinch a small sample will also be out of luck. Howell says Health Canada drops by unannounced at least once a month and requires proof any missing plants or leaves were properly destroyed.
“Health Canada will say, ‘Show me that destruction on the camera,’” she says. “So they match up what you’ve recorded on paper with the footage that supports it. It’s very rigorous.”
Work is already underway on the first phase of the $50-million greenhouse expansion despite council’s rejection of TGOD’s application back in July — a decision the company is fighting before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.
Council wants to limit cannabis grow-ops to about 21,500 square feet, but TGOD officials say city staff supported allowing one up to 968,000, making theirs comparably modest and smaller than several other greenhouses in rural Hamilton.
Although currently earmarked for potted mums, they say if they win the appeal the greenhouse will be able to produce about 11,000 kilograms of pot using less water than a six-member family home and provide 85 good-paying jobs.
Director Ian Wilms says tours are designed to counter fear and distrust of a new industry that can be confused with problematic illegal grow-ops.
Established in 2012, TGOD is expanding to meet the burgeoning cannabis market, with holdings or partnerships in Quebec, Jamaica, Mexico, Denmark and Poland.
Wilms says the flagship Jerseyville operation will focus on medicinal cannabis for the foreseeable future and is working in partnership with McMaster University to supply 200 patients being weaned off opioids.
He says he wishes medical pot had been an option when his mother was at St. Peter’s Hospital and “suffered terribly at end of life” because she was allergic to morphine.
“We’re not the Hells Angels. We are local business people,” Wilms says, acknowledging the cannabis market is evolving and Jerseyville may do likewise given TGOD is a publicly traded company.
“I want to be able to walk down the street, so does Mary-Lynne, and this be something we’re very proud of. Our kids go to high school here.”
It’s not easy to see the face of TGOD and it seems like a lot of trouble for the modest result.
TGOD is short for The Green Organic Dutchman, the medicinal cannabis operation in Jerseyville at odds with city council over a 140,000 square-foot greenhouse it’s building in hopes of meeting growing demand.
The present setup is about 7,000 square feet and entry is tightly controlled to meet Health Canada regulations, including to prevent contamination of the end product — an oil extract used to treat a variety of ailments.
A tour led by community affairs manager, Mary Lynne Howell, starts at the windowless plant’s security gate — a point where there’s no whiff of what’s inside and where she first presses her entry code.
The same routine gets us into the building and its inner sanctum, a process that begins by putting on shoe covers and going through another security door to a second room where overalls and head covers are donned.
A reporter must leave his camera bag behind at this point and wipe down his camera with alcohol to avoid contamination.
He must also sign in, again for Health Canada, and gets a pass card and entry code to track him as he proceeds through the next security door to where the pot is grown — a rectangular room with LED lighting overhead and a mix of mother plants and ones in earlier stages of growth.
Reflecting the organic certification, beneficial bugs and sticky yellow sheets keep pests like fleas from ruining the 1,000 kilograms of cannabis the grow-op can produce in a year.
The odour is pungent, but not overwhelming. From there, Howell opens an adjoining security door to the room where maturing plants are flowering with the buds that will supply the medicine.
Visitors aren’t allowed to enter this room, though pictures are permitted, and everything is captured on security cameras each step of the way.
Howell isn’t authorized to open the bombproof vault where the buds are stored before oil extraction — one off limits for photos to avoid tipping off anyone breaking in, although she says no one’s ever tried.
Visitors or employees hoping to pinch a small sample will also be out of luck. Howell says Health Canada drops by unannounced at least once a month and requires proof any missing plants or leaves were properly destroyed.
“Health Canada will say, ‘Show me that destruction on the camera,’” she says. “So they match up what you’ve recorded on paper with the footage that supports it. It’s very rigorous.”
Work is already underway on the first phase of the $50-million greenhouse expansion despite council’s rejection of TGOD’s application back in July — a decision the company is fighting before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.
Council wants to limit cannabis grow-ops to about 21,500 square feet, but TGOD officials say city staff supported allowing one up to 968,000, making theirs comparably modest and smaller than several other greenhouses in rural Hamilton.
Although currently earmarked for potted mums, they say if they win the appeal the greenhouse will be able to produce about 11,000 kilograms of pot using less water than a six-member family home and provide 85 good-paying jobs.
Director Ian Wilms says tours are designed to counter fear and distrust of a new industry that can be confused with problematic illegal grow-ops.
Established in 2012, TGOD is expanding to meet the burgeoning cannabis market, with holdings or partnerships in Quebec, Jamaica, Mexico, Denmark and Poland.
Wilms says the flagship Jerseyville operation will focus on medicinal cannabis for the foreseeable future and is working in partnership with McMaster University to supply 200 patients being weaned off opioids.
He says he wishes medical pot had been an option when his mother was at St. Peter’s Hospital and “suffered terribly at end of life” because she was allergic to morphine.
“We’re not the Hells Angels. We are local business people,” Wilms says, acknowledging the cannabis market is evolving and Jerseyville may do likewise given TGOD is a publicly traded company.
“I want to be able to walk down the street, so does Mary-Lynne, and this be something we’re very proud of. Our kids go to high school here.”
It’s not easy to see the face of TGOD and it seems like a lot of trouble for the modest result.
TGOD is short for The Green Organic Dutchman, the medicinal cannabis operation in Jerseyville at odds with city council over a 140,000 square-foot greenhouse it’s building in hopes of meeting growing demand.
The present setup is about 7,000 square feet and entry is tightly controlled to meet Health Canada regulations, including to prevent contamination of the end product — an oil extract used to treat a variety of ailments.
A tour led by community affairs manager, Mary Lynne Howell, starts at the windowless plant’s security gate — a point where there’s no whiff of what’s inside and where she first presses her entry code.
The same routine gets us into the building and its inner sanctum, a process that begins by putting on shoe covers and going through another security door to a second room where overalls and head covers are donned.
A reporter must leave his camera bag behind at this point and wipe down his camera with alcohol to avoid contamination.
He must also sign in, again for Health Canada, and gets a pass card and entry code to track him as he proceeds through the next security door to where the pot is grown — a rectangular room with LED lighting overhead and a mix of mother plants and ones in earlier stages of growth.
Reflecting the organic certification, beneficial bugs and sticky yellow sheets keep pests like fleas from ruining the 1,000 kilograms of cannabis the grow-op can produce in a year.
The odour is pungent, but not overwhelming. From there, Howell opens an adjoining security door to the room where maturing plants are flowering with the buds that will supply the medicine.
Visitors aren’t allowed to enter this room, though pictures are permitted, and everything is captured on security cameras each step of the way.
Howell isn’t authorized to open the bombproof vault where the buds are stored before oil extraction — one off limits for photos to avoid tipping off anyone breaking in, although she says no one’s ever tried.
Visitors or employees hoping to pinch a small sample will also be out of luck. Howell says Health Canada drops by unannounced at least once a month and requires proof any missing plants or leaves were properly destroyed.
“Health Canada will say, ‘Show me that destruction on the camera,’” she says. “So they match up what you’ve recorded on paper with the footage that supports it. It’s very rigorous.”
Work is already underway on the first phase of the $50-million greenhouse expansion despite council’s rejection of TGOD’s application back in July — a decision the company is fighting before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.
Council wants to limit cannabis grow-ops to about 21,500 square feet, but TGOD officials say city staff supported allowing one up to 968,000, making theirs comparably modest and smaller than several other greenhouses in rural Hamilton.
Although currently earmarked for potted mums, they say if they win the appeal the greenhouse will be able to produce about 11,000 kilograms of pot using less water than a six-member family home and provide 85 good-paying jobs.
Director Ian Wilms says tours are designed to counter fear and distrust of a new industry that can be confused with problematic illegal grow-ops.
Established in 2012, TGOD is expanding to meet the burgeoning cannabis market, with holdings or partnerships in Quebec, Jamaica, Mexico, Denmark and Poland.
Wilms says the flagship Jerseyville operation will focus on medicinal cannabis for the foreseeable future and is working in partnership with McMaster University to supply 200 patients being weaned off opioids.
He says he wishes medical pot had been an option when his mother was at St. Peter’s Hospital and “suffered terribly at end of life” because she was allergic to morphine.
“We’re not the Hells Angels. We are local business people,” Wilms says, acknowledging the cannabis market is evolving and Jerseyville may do likewise given TGOD is a publicly traded company.
“I want to be able to walk down the street, so does Mary-Lynne, and this be something we’re very proud of. Our kids go to high school here.”