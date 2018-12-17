Flu season hitting Hamilton

Flu season is here in Hamilton.

The city is seeing increased flu activity, signalling the start of the local flu season, according to Hamilton's public health department.

As of Dec. 8, there were 56 cases of lab-confirmed influenza reported so far this season. Of those cases, 52 were Influenza A and 4 were Influenza B.

So far, influenza activity is highest among children under five, which mirrors the trend across Canada, according to a news release from public health.

Pregnant women, babies, young children and people over 65 are at a higher risk of developing serious complications and being hospitalized from the flu, the release said.

The flu, which affects the breathing system, starts suddenly and often lasts longer than a cold. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, chills, tiredness, weakness, cough, runny eyes, stuffy nose and sore throat.

To prevent the spread of the flu, public health recommends getting the flu shot and:

•Washing your hands often with soap and warm water

•Using an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water is not available

•Covering coughs and sneezes