Waterdown's Elf back from Down Under with 2 medals

“I made the final in two of the open water swims,” he said, noting the finals were the top 32 finishers. “I was top 20 in the world in the open water swim.”

Elf said many of the Australian open water competitors train all year for the event — compared to three or four months in the summer for Canadians.

“And in Lake Ontario, you don’t get the surf that Australia does,” he said, noting Australia and New Zealand are the powerhouses of the competitive life-saving world.

He noted the Lifesaving World Championships are held every two years — and New Zealand won the event in 2012, 2014 and 2016 — but Australia took back the crown this year.

Meanwhile, Canada placed 15th out of more than 40 countries — something the team was thrilled with.

Elf noted the Canadian contingent was made up of 24 athletes — six open men, six open women, six junior men and six junior women.

A lifeguard at the Flamborough Family YMCA, Elf was in Australia for 18 days — spending the first week or so getting acclimated to the time change.

Still, he admitted 44 races over 12 straight days was taxing.

“Some days I only had one race, but other days I was racing 8,9, 10 times per day,” he said, noting he averaged four per day.

Elf added the pool days were less taxing than the beach events — which often meant spending 12-14 hours on the beach.

“I knew it was going to be pretty hectic going in,” he said, adding the most he’d done prior to the event was three days of racing in a row at nationals. “Mentally, I knew it was going to be rough and physically I knew it was going to be even harder.

“I’m pretty strong mentally so that kept me going, but the key is recovery,” he continued. “You need to make sure you’re drinking lots of water, eating lots and have a really good dinner.”

Elf added stretching and massage were also key to recovering in time for the next day’s slate of racing.

“I got to Day 8 or Day 9 and I was getting pretty tired,” he admitted. “But then on Day 9 I dropped three seconds on one of my 200-m races in the pool.”

In fact, Elf took home his silver medal on the 10th day of racing — and won bronze on the 11th day.

“I guess I got stronger as it went on,” he said.

Elf said in preparation for the event he did triathlons almost every weekend of the summer.

“Some weekends I would do two triathlons and a running race in one weekend,” he said. “But nothing really prepares you for 12 days in a row — you’ve just got to try to make it through and recover the best you can.”

He noted the weather in Adelaide was nice — particularly compared to Canada in December, with average temperatures in the mid 20s.

However, there was a large storm that brought hail and rain — and dropped the temperature to 12 C. Fortunately, Elf said, he was competing in the pool events at that time so it didn’t have much of an impact on his racing.

In addition to the medals on the beach, Elf, who was the Canadian champion in both pool and beach, set a number of personal bests in the pool.

“I’m very excited with my pool times,” he said. “Most of my swims in the pool I was around 30th in the world — I did much better in the ocean events.”

He noted it was a thrill to compete among 5,000 of the best life-saving athletes from around the world — including teams from Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt and Kenya.

“It was really cool to see all the flags lined up,” he said.

Outside of the competition, Elf said the trip was his first time in Australia — adding he got to feed a kangaroo — and pet a koala.

“That was honestly on my bucket list,” he said of the koala.

Overall, Elf said the competition was a really cool experience — but noted he wouldn’t have been able to make it so far without the support of the Waterdown community.

“Lots of the community supported me through my fundraisers,” he said. “Lots of encouragement when I was at the pool training.”

Elf — whose legal name is Jessey The Elf and has surgically-pointed ears — noted he was a big hit with the Australians. He was featured in numerous newspapers, radio stations and — even made a television appearance.

“The Aussies loved the Elf from Canada,” he said.