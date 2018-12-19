A divided Hamilton council is not ready to vote for or against legal pot shops

Police told councillors Tuesday that Hamilton, at one point, had the second-highest number of illegal pot shops per capita in Ontario with 80, behind only Toronto. Merulla said the province needs to give more funding to Hamilton to help crack down on more than 30 illegal dispensaries still operating in the city.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, on the other hand, argued accepting legal stores now is the "only logical option" because opting out will mean Hamilton losing out on $650,000 in possible provincial funding.

"Opting in later is just going to cost us … that seems to me to be rather foolish."

Most delegates to council Tuesday — including business advocates, prospective pot retailers and growers — argued in favour of welcoming legal pot shops immediately.

Britney Guerra, who started one of the city's first illegal cannabis dispensaries and hopes to run a legal version someday, told councillors Hamilton is already known as "the cannabis capital of Ontario."

She urged the city to "take advantage" of that demand and benefit from tax dollars that would come from legal, regulated businesses. "We would love to pay taxes," she said of marijuana industry pioneers who have long fought to be licensed and "don't want to be criminals anymore."

Hamilton chamber of commerce head Keanin Loomis also argued a regulated, legal industry would "compete with and overwhelm" black market dispensaries. He told councillors legal medical and recreational marijuana has "huge market potential" in Hamilton and should be encouraged as "advanced agriculture."

Not everyone was onside, however.

Pat Daly, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, urged council to forbid legal pot shops a foothold in the city. Daly said the board is "deeply concerned" about what it considers an inadequate 150-metre separation distance proposed by the province between pot shops and schools.

Daly argued that proximity will "certainly lead to increased use and exacerbate the already serious health issues associated with cannabis use by young people."

At first, councillors voted against putting off the debate and followed up with a 7-6 vote against the staff proposal to allow legal pot shops.

But a conflicted Coun. Esther Pauls — who emphasized in an emotional speech that she opposes the sale of pot for recreational purposes — had a change of heart and later switched her vote to support a deferral on the "opt out" debate.

Councillors Nrinder Nann, Judi Partridge and Brenda Johnson were not at the meeting for the final vote.

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

