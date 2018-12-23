What’s open and closed this festive season in Hamilton

With the holidays upon us, here’s a list of what’s opened — and closed — in Hamilton.
CITY OF HAMILTON
• The City of Hamilton’s administrative offices will be closed starting on Dec. 25, reopening on Jan. 2, 2019.
• The city will answer emergency calls related to roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues. To report a municipal emergency during the holidays, call 905-546-2489.
GARBAGE, GREEN CART AND RECYCLING COLLECTION
• There will be no curbside collection on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
• If your collection day falls on the day or after the holiday, pickup will take place one day later.
• All materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.
• Collection schedules are posted online at www.hamilton.ca/waste.
RECYCLING CENTRES AND TRANSFER STATIONS
• Facilities will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
RECREATION FACILITIES
• All recreation centres, senior centres and arenas will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
HAMILTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
• All library locations will be closed Dec. 23-26, 30 and Jan. 1. Branches are open until 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
• Library branches will adopt holiday hours Dec. 27-29, with regular hours resuming Jan. 2.
• For a full list of programs and holiday hours, visit www.hpl.ca.
ANIMAL SERVICES
• The Animal Services shelter will be closed Dec. 23, 25-26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. Holiday hours are as follows: Dec. 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 27-28 and 31.
• Animal Services will operate a 24-hour emergency hotline. Call 905-574-3433.
For a full list of closures, holiday hours, and information about municipal services this festive season, visit www.hamilton.ca.
