What’s open and closed this festive season in Hamilton

With the holidays upon us, here’s a list of what’s opened — and closed — in Hamilton.

CITY OF HAMILTON

• The City of Hamilton’s administrative offices will be closed starting on Dec. 25, reopening on Jan. 2, 2019.

• The city will answer emergency calls related to roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues. To report a municipal emergency during the holidays, call 905-546-2489.