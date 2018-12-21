Provincial cuts hit at-risk Hamilton students

A $270,000 cut in Ministry of Education grants to Hamilton’s public school board will hit eight programs and services, including ones to help at-risk students overcome challenges and graduate.

Education director Manny Figueiredo said the cancelled funding, part of a provincewide $25 million cut to specialized grants by Premier Doug Ford’s government, won’t result in job losses but will require the board to cover the shortfall from other budget areas where possible.

He said the board is still getting about $3.1 million in what are known as Education Program Other (EPO) grants for the current school year, money for areas like mental health supports, special-education services and community engagement.

While the $270,000 EPO cut is a fraction of the board’s overall $577.3-million operating budget, it affects programs helping Indigenous and racialized students overcome barriers to graduation and efforts to get students who drop out to return to school.

At least we have a Phase 1 of knowing what’s cut from next year and what to begin planning for or not. — Manny Figueiredo

Figueiredo said core funding for 2018-19 will cover some losses, like $15,000 to a Studying Hamilton Aboriginal Engagement program that consults Indigenous leaders on how to help Indigenous students stay and succeed in school.

“We can do that for the 18-19 year, but we’ll have to see what will unfold for 19-20,” he said, noting school boards typically learn in March or April what their core and EPO funding will be for the following school year.

“At least we have a Phase 1 of knowing what’s cut from next year and what to begin planning for or not.”

Figueiredo said some of the lost grants were nice to have but less essential, like $12,000 to help teachers provide 20 minutes of daily, non-gym exercise to elementary students and $100,000 for “Innovation in Learning.”

The latter supported the board’s iPad initiative, known as Transforming Learning Everywhere, which is mostly funded by repurposing budgets for textbooks and paper supplies, he said.

Others are more affected by the cuts, Figueiredo said, including $47,000 for a pilot program to allow students who may not see the value of graduating to visit colleges, universities or trade sites to encourage them to change their mind.