Provincial cuts hit at-risk Hamilton students

A $270,000 cut in Ministry of Education grants to Hamilton’s public school board will hit eight programs and services, including ones to help at-risk students overcome challenges and graduate.
Education director Manny Figueiredo said the cancelled funding, part of a provincewide $25 million cut to specialized grants by Premier Doug Ford’s government, won’t result in job losses but will require the board to cover the shortfall from other budget areas where possible.
He said the board is still getting about $3.1 million in what are known as Education Program Other (EPO) grants for the current school year, money for areas like mental health supports, special-education services and community engagement.
While the $270,000 EPO cut is a fraction of the board’s overall $577.3-million operating budget, it affects programs helping Indigenous and racialized students overcome barriers to graduation and efforts to get students who drop out to return to school.
Figueiredo said core funding for 2018-19 will cover some losses, like $15,000 to a Studying Hamilton Aboriginal Engagement program that consults Indigenous leaders on how to help Indigenous students stay and succeed in school.
“We can do that for the 18-19 year, but we’ll have to see what will unfold for 19-20,” he said, noting school boards typically learn in March or April what their core and EPO funding will be for the following school year.
“At least we have a Phase 1 of knowing what’s cut from next year and what to begin planning for or not.”
Figueiredo said some of the lost grants were nice to have but less essential, like $12,000 to help teachers provide 20 minutes of daily, non-gym exercise to elementary students and $100,000 for “Innovation in Learning.”
The latter supported the board’s iPad initiative, known as Transforming Learning Everywhere, which is mostly funded by repurposing budgets for textbooks and paper supplies, he said.
Others are more affected by the cuts, Figueiredo said, including $47,000 for a pilot program to allow students who may not see the value of graduating to visit colleges, universities or trade sites to encourage them to change their mind.
The $33,000 for a Re-Engagement 12&12+ Initiative meanwhile helped the board reach out to students who have dropped out because they are involved in “very high risk behaviours” to find ways to get them to resume studies, he said.
Doing so could include working with partners like the John Howard Society and arranging alternative learning options.
“If that doesn’t continue, we’ll have to say, ‘Well, this is a population we need to re-engage next year; how are we going to do it?’” he said.
Figueiredo said 17.5 staff positions are presently funded by EPO grants but are unaffected by the recent cuts.
He said whether they and other positions will continue for the 2019-20 school year will depend on ministry per-student and EPO grant announcements in early spring.
But funding for 69.5 full-time local positions provided by the last contract between the province and employee unions will cease with the expiry of the deal on Aug. 31 and their fate will await the outcome of negotiations on a new contract, he added.
