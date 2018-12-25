No guarantees for long-sought Waterdown police station

Is Waterdown on track to get its own police station?
The long-simmering idea resurfaced during the recent municipal election, with both re-elected Mayor Fred Eisenberger and main challenger Vito Sgro expressing support for a bricks-and-mortar community policing presence in the fast-growing village.
But a month later, the long-term police capital budget forecast shows a $25-million estimate for a new suburban police station in 2025 — and not necessarily in Waterdown.
The same 2025 "placeholder" estimate was in the budget last year, too, noted Eisenberger, who was recently elected to chair the Hamilton police services board this term.
He suggested the seven-year wait isn't necessarily carved in stone. "I don't have a timeline for it, but it's a conversation that we are going to have."
That said, Eisenberger suggested the "first conversation" about improving policing in Waterdown and other outlying areas will be about boots on the ground. "We need more front-line officers available in those areas, that's the broader complaint that I've heard," said Eisenberger.
He said that issue should be addressed during the January operating budget debate, but he wouldn't hazard a guess at how many new officers are needed. "That's something I'll leave to the chief," he said.
The long-term capital forecast for a new station also includes a whole new patrol division that is ultimately meant to carve up part of the massive cross-Mountain Division 3.
Police Chief Eric Girt acknowledged the call for a bricks-and-mortar presence in Waterdown proper, but also pointed out Binbrook and Elfrida are seeing rising populations, too.
"You've got growth in many areas," he said.
Girt said the service's first building priority is finishing the desperately needed, $25-million investigative services and forensic building downtown next year.
The police service is also looking to do roof repairs at three stations, conduct a space "repurposing" evaluation and relocate out of an aging Pier 7 marine unit building next year.
"We have several priorities we have to look at first," he said.
Rapid development in the village — which now boasts close to 20,000 people — has helped spur calls for more policing, even though statistics provided by the service last spring in a community crime update arranged by Coun. Judi Partridge showed the area was "on the low side" for calls for service.
Complaints about policing response times in Waterdown also spiked in 2017 after the death of 10-year-old Jasmin Hanif, who was struck by a vehicle on Evans Road.
Right now, Hamilton police patrol under three divisions — two that split the lower and east city and a third massive Mountain division that covers Glanbrook, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough.
Last year, a police report explanation of why a fourth division is required noted it is already "a tremendous challenge to meet acceptable response times" thanks to a large patrol area and "dramatic increase" in population.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
