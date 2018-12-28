Tails will wag for Grindstone Pet Supplies

There’s a new shop in town for cats and dogs to sink their teeth into.

Grindstone Pet Supplies has been open since the beginning of December and the local pet population has taken notice.

“We are a true independent in the sense that we offer products and services that you don’t find at the big box stores or the big chains,” said co-owner and operator Wes Puffer. “We specialize in higher quality foods, which doesn’t necessarily mean higher sticker prices.”

Puffer and his partner — in life as well as business — Vikki Fehrman, said their store is all about keeping pets healthy for life — at any age.

“Our focus is healthy nutrition, our focus is education, honesty — we deal with food companies that make their own food,” he said of the store, located on the east side of Waterdown.

The business offers raw chews and foods from Nutram, Fromm, Boreal and Acana, in addition to stuffed toys and treats. To help their customers, the company also offers a special free delivery service for those who may need a helping hand now and then.

According to the owners, the pet food market has changed dramatically in the last decade due to animal health issues related to food. Owners are now reading the labels on the food packages and the demand for healthy pet foods is the new normal.

“Now we’re seeing a turn around — a resurgence — in the healthiness of many pets that are fed healthy foods that are more biologically appropriate,” Puffer said.

“That’s what an independent can offer — education and service that you can’t get elsewhere.”