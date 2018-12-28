The Latest: 24-mile stretch of I-40 closed in New Mexico

The Albuquerque Police Department closed its Foothills Substation because of the weather and said it is discouraging residents from driving in that part of the city, while the Rio Metro Regional Transit District closed its Dial-a-Ride office and bus service Friday.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico reported that it had restored power to thousands of customers in the environs of Albuquerque but that thousands of others were still without power due to the storm.

7:25 a.m.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a blizzard warning for Albuquerque where snow caused "treacherous travel conditions" on roadways and interfered with air travel as some flights were delayed or cancelled at the city's airport.

Albuquerque International Sunport officials reported "some delays and cancellations" of departing flights and advised passengers to check with their airlines.

Forecasters say the snowfall would decrease Friday night as drier air arrives over New Mexico but that snow accumulations would continue along and east of the state's south-central mountains Saturday morning.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe were among cities announcing two-hour delays in the openings of municipal offices.

By The Associated Press