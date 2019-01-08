Waterdown Cobs Bread fundraiser helps support local sports teams and schools

Cobs Bread recently joined with local hockey teams and schools, to help them raise funds for their initiatives.

The community outreach and fundraiser is simple: young athletes and students were invited to sell certificates for free items at the Waterdown Cobs Bread location. The certificates, valued at $50, were sold for $20 each.

The certificate is a multi-time card that allows users to pick up free products up to nine times — one complimentary item per day. Customers can choose from two cinnamon buns, one artisan loaf, six traditional buns or four scones, among other goodies.

For those who have never visited the shop, the program allows them to try new things while supporting local sports teams and students, said bakery owner and operator Clare Smith.

“Community involvement is a big part of what Cobs is,” said Allison Devlin, Cobs Bread Ontario area manager, who added that the bakery also runs an end-of-day giving program that donates unsold product to local charities.

A number of local youth participated in the fundraiser over the course of the last two months of 2018. They included the Dundas Blues and Sabres hockey teams, and Mary Hopkins Elementary School.

The fundraising initiative also allowed families from the amalgamated Dundas Blues team, featuring players from Flamborough and Dundas, to connect.

“Bringing those two sets of families together and allowing them to have a part of the community at a local venue was really important, as well,” said Samantha Forrest.

The teams were successful in their fundraising, with the Sabres raising $1,760 and the Blues raising $2,460 — $700 of which they donated to CityKidz in an effort to pay it forward over the festive season.

For Blues players Ben Forrest and Evan Smith, both 11 years old, donating a portion of the proceeds to CityKidz to benefit children roughly the same age facing difficulties gave them a new perspective. They said they hoped their giving to the Hamilton-based not-for-profit organization would inspire them to help others.