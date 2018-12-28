Gridlock main Flamborough issue for MP Sweet in 2019

Looking ahead to 2019, Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet said he expects roads and gridlock to remain the main issue in Flamborough.

The incumbent Conservative member of Parliament, Sweet said he continues to hear about gridlock as the No. 1 issue impacting the riding — something he says has been neglected by the governing Liberals.

“We continue to question why there has been no federal infrastructure funding in Flamborough-Glanbrook at all,” said Sweet, the national Conservative caucus chair. “We have tons of gridlock around Waterdown and there haven’t been any funds that have flowed at all.”

Sweet said the lack of funding contrasts starkly with the investments made in the community during his time as a government MP.