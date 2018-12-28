Gridlock main Flamborough issue for MP Sweet in 2019

Looking ahead to 2019, Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet said he expects roads and gridlock to remain the main issue in Flamborough.
The incumbent Conservative member of Parliament, Sweet said he continues to hear about gridlock as the No. 1 issue impacting the riding — something he says has been neglected by the governing Liberals.
“We continue to question why there has been no federal infrastructure funding in Flamborough-Glanbrook at all,” said Sweet, the national Conservative caucus chair. “We have tons of gridlock around Waterdown and there haven’t been any funds that have flowed at all.”
Sweet said the lack of funding contrasts starkly with the investments made in the community during his time as a government MP.
“As an Opposition party, your main responsibility is to hold the government to account,” he said, “To make sure they’re being transparent and they’re doing the right things.
Sweet said he will continue to hold the government to account over “making life tougher for middle-class families,” citing removed tax credits and the pending carbon tax.
“It’s just getting a lot tougher for middle-class families to make ends meet.” he said.
Sweet, who was first elected in 2006, noted his constituency office deals with everything from Canada Revenue Agency issues to Veterans Affairs concerns.
He said the office has seen a marked increase in CRA-related issues, adding he had a meeting with Taxpayers' Ombudsman Sherra Profit about the issue.
“She knows the situation and the kind of complaints that Canadians have had,” he said.
Sweet said in the next session of Parliament he would like to pursue a bill to see the Taxpayers' Ombudsman answer directly to Parliament, rather than the Minister of Revenue.
“She doesn’t have any of the necessary powers to order documents from the CRA when she’s investigating a case,” he said. “So that’s something I’d like to pursue … to change the status of this ombudsperson to one that is just like the Auditor-General, who directly reports to Parliament.”
With a federal election slated for October, Sweet — who has been acclaimed as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the 2019 vote, said his team has already knocked on thousands of doors in Flamborough.
“We’re going to be making sure people know exactly what the record of the Liberal Party is,” he said.
