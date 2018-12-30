Here’s what is open and closed for New Year’s in Hamilton and area

City of Hamilton and Burlington city hall administrative offices are closed and reopen Jan. 2.

No garbage day on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Everyone's garbage pick up will be delayed by a day.

In Hamilton, live Christmas tree pickup is during the weeks of Jan. 6 and 13. Remove decorations before placing the tree at the curb. Check your waste schedule.

In Halton, live Christmas tree pickup is during the weeks of Dec. 31, Jan. 7 and 14. Check your waste schedule.