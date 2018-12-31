UN agency accuses Yemeni rebels of stealing aid deliveries

CAIRO — The U.N.'s food agency has accused Yemen's Houthi rebels of stealing "from the mouths of hungry people" and diverting food deliveries.

Monday's strongly worded statement came after the World Food Program said it collected evidence showing the rebels diverted shipments of food sent to help alleviate the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Associated Press has also reported on the warring sides stealing food deliveries in Yemen.

The World Food Program says it obtained photographic evidence showing rebel trucks seizing food and rebels manipulating lists of aid recipients.