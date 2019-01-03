Hamilton took the first “small” step that could ultimately license rental housing units across the city.

Councillors agreed at their Dec. 19 meeting to direct staff to draft a bylaw that would create a two-year pilot project to license landlords in wards one and eight. The report could be before the planning committee sometime this year.

City staff has stated there are between 1,500 to 2,000 low density rental units in those two wards where McMaster University and Mohawk College are located respectively.

Under the plan, recommended by the city’s rental housing subcommittee, it would impact landlords with six or fewer units, and require them to pay a $200 annual fee. The landlords would also have to provide proof of up-to-date inspections on their properties, such as electrical and fire safety.

Councillors in the past have skirted the issue about licensing rental units over the last decade but have failed to adequately address the issue for proponents of the idea. In 2013 councillors voted not to adopt a $100 licensing fee, but instead agreed to create a subcommittee to examine the issue, and they boosted the property standards enforcement program with an additional $400,000.

In February 2018 councillors agreed to consider alternative options to make apartments safer, such as offering free inspections for tenants, and creating a tenants’ and landlords’ rights and responsibilities charter.

At the time Brad Clark, who was representing the Hamilton and District Apartment Association as a consultant, urged councillors during a presentation to consider other ideas rather than impose a licensing fee. He said at the time a fee would mean a loss of about 30 per cent of the existing units in an already difficult rental market.

“What we would like is council to make a definitive decision not to license,” Clark told councillors.

Clark is now the Ward 9 councillor for Stoney Creek after winning the municipal election last October.

Licensing rental housing had been a popular campaign issue in a number of wards, especially in the downtown and on the mountain during the recent municipal election. Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson endorsed the idea, as did Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko.