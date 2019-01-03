Cervical cancer patient speaks out about possibly mistargeted radiation at Juravinski Cancer Centre

As part of their overall response to the issue, which includes an exhaustive review of the BT treatment system, HHS and JCC notified — and apologized to — "all" of the patients and their families, according to the news release. The Spectator story reported that "all" 25 were undergoing tests, but HHS spokesperson Lillian Badzioch emailed that it would be "more accurate" to say "some" patients are undergoing tests.

Because of confidentiality, the HHS cannot discuss why some patients would not be undergoing tests, nor could it confirm that all 25 are still alive.

Norton said she was diagnosed with cervical cancer on her birthday, Nov. 14, in 2016. By the first week of January 2017, she was receiving treatment, consisting of radiation with chemo as a "boost." The BT radiation was introduced a few weeks after.

Her treatments concluded in mid-February 2017, and ever since then, as mentioned, her results have been good.

Norton said she's surprised that a length irregularity could have gone unnoticed. "Everything was always done with precision and computer and they're watching everything on the screen. It seems weird to me" they wouldn't notice a discrepancy.

She got a call from JCC on Dec. 10, 2018. "Then there followed a week of telephone tag, and the following Thursday we spoke." An appointment was made for Dec. 27.

"It started to freak me out," she said, because there was a whole team there, not just from JCC, but HHS, including a member of the board of directors.

Norton described her overall experience with her cancer treatment at JCC as "50/50." There were many good things but also negatives. "Sometimes it seemed the technicians knew more than the doctors." And communication wasn't always the best.

"I'm getting the sense that maybe I'm not getting mad enough."

Cervical cancer brachytherapy has been suspended at JCC and cases are being referred to London, Ont.

Jeff Mahoney is a reporter and columnist at The Hamilton Spectator. Reach him on email: jmahoney@thespec.com

