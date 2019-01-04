Thieves nab 1,200 pounds of N.S. lobster

MILL VILLAGE, N.S. — Thieves struck twice over the holiday season to nab that most precious of Nova Scotia booty: lobster.

Police say they stole a total of 1,200 pounds of lobster from open pens at pounds in Port Medway, N.S., during the early mornings of Dec. 23 and Jan. 1.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke noted Friday the thieves made off with a hefty load.

"It's certainly not unusual for us to have lobster theft reported but this is certainly a significant amount," Clarke said.

One pound owner believes his boat was moved during the Dec. 23 theft, leading police to note that a boat may have been used.

Clarke said it's likely people in the sparsely populated area have information on the stolen specimens.

"Probably people in the community, in particular the fishing community in that part of the province, if someone is selling illegally or if someone is selling stolen lobster, people would be aware of that, and that's why we're reaching out," she said.

As one of the most profitable fisheries in Canada, it's not unusual for thieves to steal the pricey commodity from trucks, pens and boats.

Last August, police say "a large quantity of lobster meat" was stolen from a processing plant in New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.

In July 2016, a trailer loaded with frozen lobster from was stolen from a processing plant in Grand Anse, N.B.