Who will get Ontario’s first legal pot shops?

Brown says she's not happy that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is overseeing the process and would rather see a third party oversee the selection. She's worried the stores will go to the "big businesses" and not the mom-and-pop shops.

But she says she'll follow any rule for the chance to get a legal store.

The lottery winners will be posted Jan. 11. The fee to apply is $75, but the AGCO is looking for people and businesses ready to go for April 1.

Within five days of publishing the lottery winners, the 25 selected will need to submit a $6,000 non-refundable retail operator licence application and have a $50,000 letter of credit. There will be stiff penalties for those not ready to go.

Those prohibited from applying include AGCO and Ontario Cannabis Store employees and those affiliated with licensed growers.

Experts know 25 stores will not be near enough to meet the demand for legal cannabis. The government said the initial offering is just a "temporary cap" until next December while the industry stabilizes.

For Brown the dream of owning a legal cannabis store has been a long time coming. Her first advocacy work came more than 20 years ago when she was in Grade 9 at Burlington Central High School.

She had been voted onto student council and her first order of business was to try to organize a pro-legal pot rally in front of Burlington City Hall, she says. When the administration got wind, she was "very swiftly ejected" from student council.

Years later, she tried to get authorization from her doctor for medical marijuana for anxiety, but her doctor, who knew nothing about cannabis, declined. She eventually got a licence.

She recalls people started turning to her for medical cannabis advice she didn't feel equipped to answer. So Brown says she started taking courses and training, including online through the Medical Cannabis Institute in the United States.

That grew into her consulting business, which involves everything from home visits to client advocacy.

Brown also helps organize cannabis events. The latest is Buds n' Brews, where participants can bring their own cannabis and pair it with beer. Food will also be available. The event is at MERK Snack Bar, 189 Ottawa St. N. Tickets are $60 and available at professionalcannabisconsulting.ca.

The City of Hamilton is looking for more feedback from the public, police and bylaw officials. An online survey has already received more than 14,500 responses. It can be filled out at Hamilton.ca until Jan. 9.

