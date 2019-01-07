Kids under five hardest hit by flu in Hamilton

The city is in the midst of a busy flu season with more than half of the confirmed cases showing up in children four years old and under, according to a Hamilton associate medical officer of health.
The number of lab-confirmed influenza cases in Hamilton reached 233 as of Dec. 29 — more than four times the 50 cases that had been reported by the same time the year prior, Dr. Ninh Tran said.
"At this moment, in terms of the numbers we're seeing, it's busier than it was definitely a year ago," Tran said Friday.
In Hamilton, this flu season started a bit earlier than last year's, which could help explain some of the increase, he said.
While the flu season typically starts around November and ends sometime in March, it can vary by a few weeks to a month from year to year, Tran noted.
"It's kind of like snow ... sometimes you have a green Christmas; sometimes you have a white Christmas," he said.
Typically, people over 65 and children up to the age of four have the highest rate of flu cases, but what's "unique" about this year is the number of kids affected given that it's only January, Tran said.
"Sometimes we might see the 0-to-4 having the highest rates, but I think in other years they tend to happen more in February and March versus right out of the gate," he said.
Hamilton's influenza activity being highest in children under five appears to mirror trends at the national level, he noted.
Visits to Hamilton emergency departments for flu-like systems are also on the rise, Tran said.
In a seven-day stretch three weeks ago, there were 311 visits. During the same duration two weeks ago, the visits jumped to 396 and to 446 last week.
At the same time last year, there were 255 ER visits at Hamilton hospitals for flu-like symptoms, he said.
The number of hospital visits could continue to rise as Tran said he does not believe the flu season has peaked yet.
Because the flu season began earlier this year, he expects it could peak in the next few weeks.
This year, the majority of confirmed cases are influenza type A while last year the cases were almost split down the middle between influenza A and B, which was a bit of an anomaly, Tran said.
Given that this year's flu season is busier so far than last year's, Tran said he recommends people who have not yet received the flu shot still do so.
Across Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada reports influenza cases continued to increase from Dec. 16 to 29.
The majority of lab-confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been among people under the age of 65, according to a FluWatch report released Friday. To date, there have been 24 influenza-associated deaths across the country, the report says.
