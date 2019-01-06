New year, same school bus driver shortage in Hamilton

Hamilton's school boards continue to face a bus driver shortage as students head back to class this week.
The new year is not expected to bring a change in route delays caused by the shortage that has plagued the boards for more than two years.
"We are hopeful, but we haven't seen any evidence to suggest that will be the case," said Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board chair Pat Daly.
The four companies that provide drivers and buses for Hamilton schools — Attridge, Caledonia, First Student Canada, and Sharp — are doing everything they can to recruit drivers, he said.
But since September, the transportation consortium that organizes buses for both boards has seen a shortage of 20 drivers on average, Daly said.
"Unfortunately, (things) haven't changed a great deal throughout the fall," he said.
Alex Johnstone, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, said that while delays remained stable throughout the fall, they have worsened over the past two years.
On Dec. 21, 25 routes were impacted, affecting just shy of 2,000 students, she said.
Together, the boards are working to identify efficiencies, including through a study looking at ways to space out bell times between schools so drivers could pick up multiple routes.
The public board is also looking at ways to encourage the walking school bus — a group of children that walk to school with set times and stops — and review walking distances, Johnstone said.
Last fall, public school trustees agreed to consult on a new maximum walking limit of 1.2 kilometres for kindergarten students. Currently, the public board's limit is one kilometre, while the Catholic board's limit is already 1.2 kilometres.
The hope is to have any new policies in place for next school year, Johnstone said.
The board is also asking parents to let schools know if they experience bus delays so that information can be passed on to the superintendent.
On a larger scale, the board continues to be hopeful the province will take measures to address the issue in the upcoming budget, the chair said.
In December 2017, the previous government announced an additional $60 million over two years to help retain drivers.
The public board's annual transportation budget is about $14 million but each year the board has to find an additional $1 million to top it up, she said.
This year, the Catholic board is projecting a $230,000 deficit, said Daly.
The consortium spends more than $20 million a year on transportation services for schools in both boards. What initially started as a five-year contract with bus companies has been extended to eight years, with this being the sixth year of the agreement.
Both boards are concerned about an expected increase when their contracts are up for renewal.
The public board expects their $1-million top-up could increase to $5 million with no changes, while the Catholic board would expect an increase of closer to $3 million.
While Daly doesn't see the issue going away without a review of the RFP process, the driver shortage has also been attributed to issues like low pay, split shifts, high responsibility of the job and its seasonal nature.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
