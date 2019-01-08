Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly talks transportation and job creation at New Year's levee

Waterdown’s transportation woes were among the topics of conversation at Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly’s New Year’s Levee Jan. 5 at the Waterdown Legion.

“It’s nice to hear from such a diverse group of people who have a variety of concerns and issues but they’re also very supportive,” said the Progressive Conservative MPP, adding, "Clearly people are concerned about the congestion in this whole region and that is my priority.”

It’s a concern for residents Jane and Joe Kordyjaka, who were on hand to offer their Queen’s Park representative their well wishes and discuss pressing issues.

“The bypass, the infrastructure issues that are occurring — and have been in Waterown for a long time — and the feeling like nobody really wants to work too hard on our behalf regionally, I suppose,” said Jane of her concerns. “Somebody needs to go to bat for these outlying areas.

“No, we’re not part of downtown Hamilton but we are just as important.”

Dr. Tom Nugent wanted to meet his MPP and looked forward to a new direction in government.

“Hopefully this is a new era in being able to trust politics and a new era for accountability, which I felt has been missing for 15 years,” he said. “They should get every bit of support from every citizen that is concerned about trust in politics and about democracy for that matter.”

For Michael Power, of Options for Independent Living and Development, and Calvin Cain, president of Ontario Homes for Special Needs Association Hamilton Branch, the levee was a chance to speak with Skelly about the issues facing those living in residential care.

“This government, I believe, is truly compassionate towards the less fortunate members of our society and we’ve seen that in spades with the leadership under reduction of taxes for the working poor,” said Power, who advocated for tax reduction for the working poor.

Cain said the not-for-profit he works for has been unable to shoulder the minimum wage increase implemented by the previous Liberal government; the decision by Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives to freeze the minimum wage at $14 per hour “put us in the position to at least survive for a little bit.”