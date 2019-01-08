Partridge sees busy year for Flamborough in 2019

“It’s not about hearing only from organizations and adults who work with youth,” she said. “We need to hear directly from youth — what do they want?

“So that part, I’m really quite excited about.”

Partridge said once the strategy is released, the question becomes what the city does to address the needs identified.

Other projects that are ongoing include a feasibility study for a public pool in Waterdown, and Partridge said the city is still in talks with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board about a potential partnership that would see a pool at the new school build slated for east Waterdown.

“But that isn’t going to happen until 2020-2021, until the land gets registered and they can actually lobby the province to get the money to build it,” she said of the proposed new school.

Another big focus for Partridge in 2019 will be creating jobs in Flamborough.

She said there is available space both by the new Stryker building and behind Rona on the south side of Dundas Street. Partridge said there are multiple large companies that are looking at locating in the area, but she’s not at liberty to say which.

Partridge said she hopes to be able to bring 2,000 new jobs to the area by this time next year.

“The big thing for me is we have so much development and so many people moving into our community who are new,” she said. “I want them to be able to have jobs here — so they can live here and they can have jobs here.

“It’s a better community when people can live here, work here and be with their families — we live in an amazing community and it is that connectivity that makes it that way.”

Another change in 2019 is the new ward structure, which sees the former Ward 14 divided between wards 12 and 13 — and councillors Lloyd Ferguson and Arlene VanderBeek.

Partridge noted she worked very closely with former Ward 14 Coun. Robert Pasuta on several issues, including agricultural development issues due to the Greenbelt Act, Clean Water Act and various conservation legislation.

“Those are all legislations Coun. Pasuta and I have literally lived for the last eight to 12 years,” she said. “But Arlene and Lloyd have not really had to deal with the rural part of their new wards.”

Partridge said as a result she plans to sit down with the two councillors to share her experience with the various legislation.

“I’m absolutely there to help,” she said.

While Hamilton’s proposed light rail transit was a touchstone issue in October’s mayoral campaign, Partridge said as far as she’s concerned, the LRT ball is in the province’s court.

“What are they going to do with that $1 billion?” she said of the PC government, who said during the campaign the funding could be used for other projects.

Partridge, who voted against supporting the LRT in the last session of council, said her position remains the same.

“We need more regional transit connectivity to bring all of our communities together,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense to me that we have areas of our city that are highly populated that do not have regular bus service.

“That’s where I believe we should be concentrating first — LRT in the future.”