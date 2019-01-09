Families and Children Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, says Liberals will fulfil child-care promises by 2020

The agreements with the provinces, including Ontario, will expire in 2020, and new arrangements will have to be signed, said federal officials.

In 2018 the former Ontario Liberal government, under Kathleen Wynne, unveiled free child care for preschoolers, at a cost of $2.2 billion, as part of its 2018 budget. Under the plan, the average Ontario family with one preschooler would have saved about $17,000 annually.

The former Ontario Liberal government had proposed, in 2016, to add 100,000 licensed child-care spots for children under age four within five years.

There are about 106,000 Ontario preschoolers currently enrolled in licensed care at an annual cost to parents of between $9,900 and $13,500, according to an analysis by University of Toronto economist Gordon Cleveland.

The federal government is using $1.7 billion from the initial funding to invest in child-care facilities and development for Indigenous families, starting in 2018.

Duane Dahl, assistant executive director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton, who, along with club representatives, brought about 25 children, dressed in lime-green T-shirts, to Tim Hortons Field, has seen the benefits that early child-care services provide kids.

“We really try to reach out to neighbourhoods that are underserved,” he said. “We see huge differences with those kids, in terms of school readiness and social skills, and development in other domains.”

But child care also assists parents who are now able to go to work or complete their schooling.

“We deal with a lot of single parent-led families,” said Dahl. “We have a lot of young moms, in particular; that, in a lot of cases, is allowing them to go back to school, either to complete high school or go to do something else, as well.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton operates 30 sites across the city, with about 200 children in licensed child care, about 600 children in authorized recreation activities, and 5,000 kids in other programs. But still, said Dahl, there is a waiting list for children in need of child care across the city.

He said his organization will be applying to the

Ontario government to add to its child-care spaces.

“We want to make sure everybody is getting high-quality child care, whether it is in Ancaster or the east end of the city,” he said. “It’s really levelling that playing field.”