Families and Children Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, says Liberals will fulfil child-care promises by 2020

As children from the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton tumbled about the stadium turf of Tim Hortons Field on a chilly late morning, federal minister Jean-Yves Duclos re-announced the government’s commitment to create 40,000 child-care spaces across the country.
“Very soon we will fill not only this stadium, but twice the size of the stadium,” said Duclos, minister of families, children and social development.
He said, during the Jan. 9 event, that about 13,000 child-care spaces have been created since 2017.
“Let there be no doubt about this: we are on track to reach that objective of creating 40,000 new affordable spaces by March 2020,” said Duclos.
But when asked how many spaces have been created in Hamilton, the minister deflected the question. Hamilton East-Stoney Creek Liberal MP Bob Bratina, who accompanied the minister, jumped in to say it is expected that more than 1,000 spaces will be established in the city.
“We have the interesting problem that money flows downward from requests and applications, so we never know until the applications are in,” said Bratina. “We know it will be in excess of 1,000.”
Duclos could not answer questions about what organizations have made any applications for child-care spaces.
The federal government made its initial child-care announcement in 2017 to create “fully inclusive” early education and child-care services across the country, which was seen as a cornerstone of its 2015 election campaign.
The new national child-care framework is based on five principles: affordability, high quality, flexibility, accessibility and inclusivity.
The Liberals have earmarked about $7.5 billion in funding, until 2028, to create child-care spaces and for early learning. About $1.3 billion is expected to be spent from 2017 to 2020. The federal government has signed agreements with each province to fund the creation of the spaces. For Ontario, that funding amounts to about $440 million to create 11,000 child-care spaces over a three-year period from 2017 to 2020.
The agreements with the provinces, including Ontario, will expire in 2020, and new arrangements will have to be signed, said federal officials.
In 2018 the former Ontario Liberal government, under Kathleen Wynne, unveiled free child care for preschoolers, at a cost of $2.2 billion, as part of its 2018 budget. Under the plan, the average Ontario family with one preschooler would have saved about $17,000 annually.
The former Ontario Liberal government had proposed, in 2016, to add 100,000 licensed child-care spots for children under age four within five years.
There are about 106,000 Ontario preschoolers currently enrolled in licensed care at an annual cost to parents of between $9,900 and $13,500, according to an analysis by University of Toronto economist Gordon Cleveland.
The federal government is using $1.7 billion from the initial funding to invest in child-care facilities and development for Indigenous families, starting in 2018.
Duane Dahl, assistant executive director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton, who, along with club representatives, brought about 25 children, dressed in lime-green T-shirts, to Tim Hortons Field, has seen the benefits that early child-care services provide kids.
“We really try to reach out to neighbourhoods that are underserved,” he said. “We see huge differences with those kids, in terms of school readiness and social skills, and development in other domains.”
But child care also assists parents who are now able to go to work or complete their schooling.
“We deal with a lot of single parent-led families,” said Dahl. “We have a lot of young moms, in particular; that, in a lot of cases, is allowing them to go back to school, either to complete high school or go to do something else, as well.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton operates 30 sites across the city, with about 200 children in licensed child care, about 600 children in authorized recreation activities, and 5,000 kids in other programs. But still, said Dahl, there is a waiting list for children in need of child care across the city.
He said his organization will be applying to the
Ontario government to add to its child-care spaces.
“We want to make sure everybody is getting high-quality child care, whether it is in Ancaster or the east end of the city,” he said. “It’s really levelling that playing field.”
