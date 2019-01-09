Waterdown hosts first 2019 Ontario budget consultation

The first in the Ontario Ministry of Finance’s series of budget consultations in advance of the 2019 budget was held at the Waterdown Legion on Jan. 9 and saw Hamilton-area stakeholders share their hopes to improve health care and create jobs.

The event was hosted by Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte MPP Doug Downey, parliamentary assistant to Finance Minister Vic Fedeli. He said the government is coming at the budget in the context of a $14.5 billion deficit.

“Our government is looking for ways to cut red tape, improve the way we deliver programs, save taxpayers money and put money back in their pockets,” he said at the start of the consultation. “We are focused on a number of priorities … in terms of accountability and this is part of that — engaging with people on the ground.”

Downey said the consultations are very much in the context of the deficit, which Fedeli said during November’s Fall Economic Statement would require everyone across the province to make sacrifices.

“We still have a sizeable $14.5 billion deficit — so we have financial constraints,” Downey said in an interview. “But not everything people tell us is directly financial — sometimes it’s structural, it’s ways we can do things differently.”

“It encourages people to give us their ideas in the context of where we are financially.”

While the Waterdown consultation was the first, Downey said the Ministry of Finance will hold numerous consultations all across the province.

“We mapped out across the province where we wanted to be,” he said, adding it’s just the way the schedule worked out that Waterdown was first. “Hamilton is the fourth-largest city — so a pretty important place — pretty dynamic, a lot of uniqueness to it.”

Although 36 organizations were registered to take part in the consultation, only 25 presented during the consultation.

Several groups made presentations about how funding their agency would improve health care in the province — including Jeff Neven, the executive director of the Hamilton-based Christian charity Indwell.