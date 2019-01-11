Teen charged after fight with a knife at Waterdown District High School

A 16-year-old from Stoney Creek is charged with assault with a weapon after a fight, involving a knife, in the parking lot of Waterdown District High School.

Hamilton police were called to the Parkside Drive school around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after the fight where another teen was scratched in the arm with a knife — he declined medical attention, said Const. Lorraine Edwards.

The police investigation revealed there had been a dispute between a Waterdown teen and a teen from another high school who attended Waterdown that afternoon.

There were three Waterdown teens in the parking lot when the 16-year-old from the other high school arrived and there was a scuffle, she said.