Teen charged after fight with a knife at Waterdown District High School

A 16-year-old from Stoney Creek is charged with assault with a weapon after a fight, involving a knife, in the parking lot of Waterdown District High School.
Hamilton police were called to the Parkside Drive school around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after the fight where another teen was scratched in the arm with a knife — he declined medical attention, said Const. Lorraine Edwards.
The police investigation revealed there had been a dispute between a Waterdown teen and a teen from another high school who attended Waterdown that afternoon.
There were three Waterdown teens in the parking lot when the 16-year-old from the other high school arrived and there was a scuffle, she said.
The teen who had his arm cut did not realize he was hurt until after the fight, Edwards added. A small knife was seized by police.
The 16-year-old allegedly fled the area, but was identified and arrested by police. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He is charged with assault with a weapon.
