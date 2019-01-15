HSR bus shelter replacements underway

Work has begun on replacing some of the HSR’s older bus stop shelters.
The shelters will be similar in footprint size and similar structurally, but will upgraded to a modern design as some are more than 15 years old, says an HSR spokesperson.
The first 45 of a planned 500 replacements begins this week. The cost of the shelters ranges from $3,900 to $7,100 depending on size. The cost is being covered in a 50-50 split between the municipal and federal governments.
Completion of all 500 is expected by the end of the year.
Notices will be posted in advance at the existing shelter locations advising customers of the disruptions, as well as on social media, says the HSR. Temporary stops will be identified for the duration of the removal and installation.
See hamilton.ca/hsr.
