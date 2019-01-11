Hamilton students take charge in fight for sustainable future

His award may have been the catalyst, but teacher Pieter Toth credits students for turning Dundas Valley Secondary School’s commitment to the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals into more than just a paper exercise.
One of 10 recipients of the 2018 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence, Toth gave students in his Grade 11 Global Connect class a short list of options for using the $2,500 that came with his honour.
They opted to organize a conference around the UN goals, which include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and climate action.
But to Toth’s pleasant surprise, they rejected more modest suggestions to hold the gathering just for their school or for like-minded students across Hamilton’s school board.
“They said we want to do bigger,” he said, beaming at the results, a Change the Way conference at Carmen’s Banquet Centre that drew some 1,000 participants, including students from 11 school boards.
To make it happen, Toth’s students held fundraisers and made pitches to corporate donors to cover the Jan. 10 event’s $10,000-plus budget.
They also did all the planning, enlisting a dozen guest speakers on topics like anti-racism, the Holocaust and international development, and providing a speaker’s booth and rooms for human rights-related displays and activities.
Students from 10 countries around the world also took part via video messages.
“This is where the rubber hits the road,” Toth said. “These kids aren’t memorizing facts, they are actually living and preparing for their lives.”
Dundas Valley students also stepped up to the microphone, urging attendees to never underestimate the power of their voice.
“Of course, we’ve heard that youth are too young and naïve to make a change, but remember, you are never too young or too old to make a difference,” Max Klapman said. “We are in charge of our future and it is our job to create a world that is fair for all.”
Kate Russell told the audience “the world is slowly dying” and it’s up to youth to push for a more sustainable path.
“There are always going to be obstacles when you create change, so no, you can never back down when things get hard,” she said. “If we all backed down, we’d never get the opportunity to see the changes we need to make come to life.”
Student displays reflected a variety of concerns, including the plight of refugees and lack of clean drinking water on Indigenous reserves.
Grade 7 students at Ancaster Senior Public School promoted their Social Justice League, which they said is dedicated to stopping bad “isms,” like racism and sexism.
“Everyone should be equal and everyone should be treated the same,” said member Nate French, who liked the conference’s broad focus.
“It’s not just based on one topic. There’s a whole variety of topics, which makes it more interesting.”
His award may have been the catalyst, but teacher Pieter Toth credits students for turning Dundas Valley Secondary School’s commitment to the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals into more than just a paper exercise.
One of 10 recipients of the 2018 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence, Toth gave students in his Grade 11 Global Connect class a short list of options for using the $2,500 that came with his honour.
They opted to organize a conference around the UN goals, which include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and climate action.
But to Toth’s pleasant surprise, they rejected more modest suggestions to hold the gathering just for their school or for like-minded students across Hamilton’s school board.
“They said we want to do bigger,” he said, beaming at the results, a Change the Way conference at Carmen’s Banquet Centre that drew some 1,000 participants, including students from 11 school boards.
To make it happen, Toth’s students held fundraisers and made pitches to corporate donors to cover the Jan. 10 event’s $10,000-plus budget.
They also did all the planning, enlisting a dozen guest speakers on topics like anti-racism, the Holocaust and international development, and providing a speaker’s booth and rooms for human rights-related displays and activities.
Students from 10 countries around the world also took part via video messages.
“This is where the rubber hits the road,” Toth said. “These kids aren’t memorizing facts, they are actually living and preparing for their lives.”
Dundas Valley students also stepped up to the microphone, urging attendees to never underestimate the power of their voice.
“Of course, we’ve heard that youth are too young and naïve to make a change, but remember, you are never too young or too old to make a difference,” Max Klapman said. “We are in charge of our future and it is our job to create a world that is fair for all.”
Kate Russell told the audience “the world is slowly dying” and it’s up to youth to push for a more sustainable path.
“There are always going to be obstacles when you create change, so no, you can never back down when things get hard,” she said. “If we all backed down, we’d never get the opportunity to see the changes we need to make come to life.”
Student displays reflected a variety of concerns, including the plight of refugees and lack of clean drinking water on Indigenous reserves.
Grade 7 students at Ancaster Senior Public School promoted their Social Justice League, which they said is dedicated to stopping bad “isms,” like racism and sexism.
“Everyone should be equal and everyone should be treated the same,” said member Nate French, who liked the conference’s broad focus.
“It’s not just based on one topic. There’s a whole variety of topics, which makes it more interesting.”
His award may have been the catalyst, but teacher Pieter Toth credits students for turning Dundas Valley Secondary School’s commitment to the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals into more than just a paper exercise.
One of 10 recipients of the 2018 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence, Toth gave students in his Grade 11 Global Connect class a short list of options for using the $2,500 that came with his honour.
They opted to organize a conference around the UN goals, which include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and climate action.
But to Toth’s pleasant surprise, they rejected more modest suggestions to hold the gathering just for their school or for like-minded students across Hamilton’s school board.
“They said we want to do bigger,” he said, beaming at the results, a Change the Way conference at Carmen’s Banquet Centre that drew some 1,000 participants, including students from 11 school boards.
To make it happen, Toth’s students held fundraisers and made pitches to corporate donors to cover the Jan. 10 event’s $10,000-plus budget.
They also did all the planning, enlisting a dozen guest speakers on topics like anti-racism, the Holocaust and international development, and providing a speaker’s booth and rooms for human rights-related displays and activities.
Students from 10 countries around the world also took part via video messages.
“This is where the rubber hits the road,” Toth said. “These kids aren’t memorizing facts, they are actually living and preparing for their lives.”
Dundas Valley students also stepped up to the microphone, urging attendees to never underestimate the power of their voice.
“Of course, we’ve heard that youth are too young and naïve to make a change, but remember, you are never too young or too old to make a difference,” Max Klapman said. “We are in charge of our future and it is our job to create a world that is fair for all.”
Kate Russell told the audience “the world is slowly dying” and it’s up to youth to push for a more sustainable path.
“There are always going to be obstacles when you create change, so no, you can never back down when things get hard,” she said. “If we all backed down, we’d never get the opportunity to see the changes we need to make come to life.”
Student displays reflected a variety of concerns, including the plight of refugees and lack of clean drinking water on Indigenous reserves.
Grade 7 students at Ancaster Senior Public School promoted their Social Justice League, which they said is dedicated to stopping bad “isms,” like racism and sexism.
“Everyone should be equal and everyone should be treated the same,” said member Nate French, who liked the conference’s broad focus.
“It’s not just based on one topic. There’s a whole variety of topics, which makes it more interesting.”