Four pot shop lotto winners are in Hamilton, expert says

"It's good and bad news," she said. "But I am excited, there are a lot of interesting things to come in the future."

She said her client who received approval in the lottery asked not to be identified yet.

On Monday, Hamilton city council will hold a special meeting to decide whether or not to allow legal cannabis stores.

Two different surveys have suggested that a majority of residents support legal pot shops in the city.

Hamilton councillors were poised to opt out during a December debate, but decided instead to consult the public via an online survey and seek more information from police and city planners ahead of a final vote.

The city is not allowing members of the public to speak at Monday's meeting, which will begin after the completion of a board of health meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Burlington will also hold a special meeting Monday on the issue; councillors will meet at 6:30 p.m. in committee and allow members of the public to speak if they register by 9:30 a.m. that morning by emailing cityclerks@burlington.ca or calling 905-335-7600, ext. 7805.

All cities have until Jan. 22 to decide whether to allow pot stores. Large cities like Ottawa and Toronto have opted in — but a growing number of cities like Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, Richmond Hill, Oakville and Pickering have voted to pass on legal cannabis stores.

In Hamilton, both main school boards have written to councillors expressing concerns about provincial regulations that would allow legal pot stores within 150 metres of schools. Politicians are also upset about a lack of municipal control over store locations, zoning and licensing.

jwells@thespec.com

905-526-3515 | @jonjwells

With files from Matthew Van Dongen

jwells@thespec.com

905-526-3515 | @jonjwells

With files from Matthew Van Dongen