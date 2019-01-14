Hamilton councillors revved up to implement photo radar on Red Hill Parkway

It could be until 2020 before some Hamilton councillors get their wish and have photo radar installed along the Red Hill and Lincoln Alexander parkways.

Even though Bill 65, the provincial legislation approved in 2017 that authorized municipalities to use photo radar, Ontario has created a group consisting of municipalities, and government officials to develop a way to implement photo radar that is delaying the technology’s implementation. The target date for the program to be rolled out is expected to be in 2020. Hamilton is involved in the working group's discussions with the province.

One of the major road blocks to the technology, said Edward Soldo, director of roads and traffic, is to develop a better method to administrate the many fines that are expected. It is currently proposed that any photo radar violations — expected to be up to 13,000 violations per location, per day — be handled by provincial offences courts, but that would overburden the judicial system. An alternative possibility is to enforce the fines through the administrative money penalty system that would transfer any issue from the courts to a dispute resolution officer and hearing officer. Members of the public works committee at its Jan. 14 meeting approved the staff recommendation to back the alternative penalty system.

Photo radar, as currently authorized under the legislation, can only be for roads under the city’s jurisdiction, used within community safety zones, particularly within school areas and at speeds at 80 km/h and under.

Photo radar was previously launched by Ontario’s NDP government in 1994, but was extremely unpopular and ultimately scrapped by the Mike Harris Progressive Conservatives in 1995.

Critics argue photo radar is nothing but a “cash cow” for the province or municipality and that it does not improve safety. Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, a proponent of photo radar, responded that assessment was “nonsense” and that the city is “motivated” to improve road safety.

“I hope the province sees the wisdom of this initiative,” said Merulla. “I look forward to their response in the affirmative.”

Soldo said Hamilton would have to send a request to the province for it to use the technology on roads that have higher speed limits.

“We are faced with an epidemic on the Red Hill and the Linc for speeding,” said Merulla, who has championed the use of photo radar for years.

“There is a direct correlation between photo radar and the slowing down of traffic. That will save lives. If the road is used as prescribed it is perfectly safe. It’s driver behaviour.”